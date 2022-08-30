Pics

Latest in an increasingly frequent series, takedown of the day goes to this exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by Bulbajamin who said: ‘That one is gonna sting …’

It’s a Norwegian person asking for some advice on how exactly you go about getting a divorce and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Ooof.

‘It’s also the first result if you put the entire post title into Google. You don’t even need to distill it into the appropriate keywords.’

fmfbrestel ‘Too late to put water on that, it’s off to the burns ward of the ICU.’

Angeret ‘Good thing they’ve got Universal Heathcare.’

Source Reddit u/Bulbajamin