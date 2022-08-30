9 scathing takedowns of this right-wing YouTuber’s comical gun ownership argument

Celebrity

Singer, YouTuber and right-wing political commentator Tim Pool was, along with the Trump family, described as one of the top spreaders of election fraud misinformation.

Continuing that tradition of being spectacularly wrong, he recently shared this hot take on gun ownership, based on the Batman origin story, in which Bruce Wayne’s parents are shot by mugger Joe Chill.

His comical argument for more gun ownership was treated with the contempt it deserved, and these were the best takedowns.

ok Tim Pool fans, today we're getting mad at Batman's dad for not exercising his rights under Gotham City firearms law pic.twitter.com/YeWNHJ59bw — . (@thetomzone) August 20, 2022

Just when you think yes, UK political commentary is objectively the worst you get reminded America will always win this game. https://t.co/yLz0EUXxyw — Mhairi Hunter 🇺🇦 (@MhairiHunter) August 21, 2022

If Tim Pool's dad were sterile, Twitter would be 30% better. https://t.co/vjFcMLtBiW — Evan Dokos (@EvanTor68) August 21, 2022

tell me you’ve never had a gun pointed at you without telling me etc — dell cameron (@dellcam) August 20, 2022

Statistically, more likely he would have shot his son in the dark while Bruce was coming downstairs for a snack — Drew (@dstipson) August 20, 2022

If Joe Chill wasn't able to buy a gun, the Waynes all would have lived. — Witney Seibold (@WitneySeibold) August 22, 2022

If Tim pool had taken the beanie off yrs ago he wouldn't look so ridiculous now as a 40yr old. (I wonder if Tim Pool would be as big as he is now if he'd not worn a beanie? could a beanie have done Tim's job on its own?I guess we'll never know‍♂️) — Sam Vimes (@COOLERTHANUOBVS) August 20, 2022

The mugger was already pointing a gun at him so Tim is imagining a tycoon with a glock under his evening coat doing the alley scene from Collateral. https://t.co/RCY6ETLqvt — Dr. Post and Mr. Bot (@SuperWhalen) August 21, 2022

thomas wayne? the cartoon? the cartoon should have carried a gun? you're saying that if the cartoon dad carried a gun his cartoon son would've turned out okay? this is the thing you're saying? you're an adult human with a huge audience and this is what you're choosing to communic https://t.co/vgWGp1qCmZ — rthr (@rickrudescalves) August 20, 2022

Age of Paranoia had a different way of solving Gotham’s problems.

Gotham should have taxed the rich at 90% that way everyone would have enough to live on and wouldn't commit crimes — Age of Paranoia (@packerstalkUSA) August 20, 2022

In case you thought the Batman narrative was a random brain fart …nope.

What if Bruce Banner had failed Science 101 and been steered into the Humanities?

via Gfycat

Nobody ever got a gamma overdose studying the Peasants’ Revolt.

