Celebrity

9 scathing takedowns of this right-wing YouTuber’s comical gun ownership argument

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2022

Singer, YouTuber and right-wing political commentator Tim Pool was, along with the Trump family, described as one of the top spreaders of election fraud misinformation.

Continuing that tradition of being spectacularly wrong, he recently shared this hot take on gun ownership, based on the Batman origin story, in which Bruce Wayne’s parents are shot by mugger Joe Chill.

His comical argument for more gun ownership was treated with the contempt it deserved, and these were the best takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Age of Paranoia had a different way of solving Gotham’s problems.

In case you thought the Batman narrative was a random brain fart …nope.

What if Bruce Banner had failed Science 101 and been steered into the Humanities?

via Gfycat

Nobody ever got a gamma overdose studying the Peasants’ Revolt.

Source Tim Pool Image Screengrab