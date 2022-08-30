Liz Truss has chickened out of an interview with Nick Robinson – 18 cries of ‘foul!’

Politics

At the time of writing, it’s almost certainly just six days until Liz Truss is unveiled as the UK’s new prime minister.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Only 8 days until Liz Truss gets the chance to prove that it is possible to be an even worse Prime Minister than me. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 28, 2022

Back in the 1950s we managed without central heating. In our house there was ice on the windows, condensation on the walls, my Gran died of hypothermia and I turned into a bitter old man who thinks Liz Truss would make a great prime minister. — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) August 27, 2022

Liz for Leader Truss isn’t fit to be Foreign Secretary, let alone our next Prime Minister. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 27, 2022

At the eleventh hour, Truss has backed out of a planned TV interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson – hardly a man who could be described as an attack dog of the left.

Liz Truss has cancelled her BBC One interview with Nick Robinson which was due to air this Tuesday evening (30th August) at 7pm. Ms Truss’ team say she can no longer spare the time to appear on “Our Next Prime Minister”. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) August 29, 2022

Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled https://t.co/3X3tmwDP4t — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) August 29, 2022

Although hardly any of the UK public will be involved in choosing the Tory Party leader, it was still a disappointment for those who prefer their prime ministers with a side of accountability.

Liz Truss "can't spare the time" to be interviewed, as she is too busy doing absolutely nothing about energy bills or the cost of living crisis. https://t.co/qSKmdwM5zN — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 29, 2022

She’s on the run. Utterly shameful behaviour from someone who wants to lead the country. We deserve better. https://t.co/W0uR24hJYl — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 29, 2022

'Ms Truss’ team say she can no longer spare the time to appear on Our Next Prime Minister' is a sentence which encapsulates this moment very well. https://t.co/YPOr3cfs6e — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 29, 2022

Remember when Vote Leave promised that Brexit would make our politicians more accountable? “Truss now likely to become prime minister without undergoing a single set-piece grilling on TV or radio”https://t.co/QoMljqQAYn — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 29, 2022

She really is the ‘Boris continuity candidate’ isn’t she? “Liz Truss had been accused of ‘running scared’ after pulling out of a BBC interview meaning meaning she is likely to become prime minister without undergoing a single set-piece broadcast quizzing” https://t.co/CrSDussxWC — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 29, 2022

Truly, she is the Heir To Boris. https://t.co/91lwDWPgSq — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) August 29, 2022

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, earlier pic.twitter.com/axM9P8Vkc6 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) August 29, 2022

It is wild to cancel a BBC One interview with hours to go with the programme already scheduled. https://t.co/vs1GQwRBvr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 29, 2022

