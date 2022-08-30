Politics

Liz Truss has chickened out of an interview with Nick Robinson – 18 cries of ‘foul!’

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2022

At the time of writing, it’s almost certainly just six days until Liz Truss is unveiled as the UK’s new prime minister.

We. Can’t. Wait.

At the eleventh hour, Truss has backed out of a planned TV interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson – hardly a man who could be described as an attack dog of the left.

Although hardly any of the UK public will be involved in choosing the Tory Party leader, it was still a disappointment for those who prefer their prime ministers with a side of accountability.

