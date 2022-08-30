Celebrity

And the Oscar for Dumbest Take of the Day goes to …Kevin Sorbo (again)

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2022

President Joe Biden has set the cat among the pigeons by promising to cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for low and middle-income earners, or $20,000 for those eligible for certain grants.

The same cohort that describes calls for universal healthcare as ‘the politics of envy’ are up in arms because some people didn’t take out those loans or have already paid them off. The president had the perfect clapback for that one.

The majority of tweeters are in favour of the move, which will free up funds at a time of increasing hardship – helping some out of an immediate crisis and boosting the economy.

In a not-at-all-surprising display of Herculean stupidity, actor, Trump stan and serial self-owner, Kevin Sorbo had the hottest of hot takes.

Once again, the burns came thick and fast.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To sum up –

