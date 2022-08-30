And the Oscar for Dumbest Take of the Day goes to …Kevin Sorbo (again)

Celebrity

President Joe Biden has set the cat among the pigeons by promising to cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for low and middle-income earners, or $20,000 for those eligible for certain grants.

Today’s action of getting student loan debt relief to borrowers is about opportunity. It’s about giving people a fair shot. It’s about making sure folks have the breathing room they need to buy a house, open a business, start a family, and save for their future. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

The same cohort that describes calls for universal healthcare as ‘the politics of envy’ are up in arms because some people didn’t take out those loans or have already paid them off. The president had the perfect clapback for that one.

Under my predecessor, the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations got more than their fair share — they’re doing just fine. Now, it’s time for working people to get the help they need. pic.twitter.com/SP35EqzzxY — President Biden (@POTUS) August 26, 2022

The majority of tweeters are in favour of the move, which will free up funds at a time of increasing hardship – helping some out of an immediate crisis and boosting the economy.

I’ll take the party offering $10,000 to low and middle class Americans with student loan debt over the party offering $10,000 in bounties for people who capture women seeking an abortion any day. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) August 28, 2022

I paid off all of my student loan debt and I absolutely, unequivocally support forgiving *other people's* loan debt because I'm not a ghoul who derives his worth by how much other people suffer. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 24, 2022

we need a Vietnam memorial type wall with the names of everyone who paid off their student debt in full, and you could go and take pictures and cry and touch it — L Ron Mexico (@LRonMexico) August 28, 2022

In a not-at-all-surprising display of Herculean stupidity, actor, Trump stan and serial self-owner, Kevin Sorbo had the hottest of hot takes.

Once again, the burns came thick and fast.

WHUT. I… er. Huh? Is this man’s body made of loan? I don’t understand. https://t.co/IsyQXBYNN4 pic.twitter.com/EjXt5mylV9 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) August 28, 2022

Not everything you write on the toilet is gonna be great

Gotta accept that — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) August 29, 2022

Do you think the student body is an actual human being — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 28, 2022

words, how do they work — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 28, 2022

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to traffic lights? That’s when I HAVE to stop??? — Top V 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇽🇰 (@VaushV) August 28, 2022

Right now more people are Googling “Who is Kevin Sorbo?” than are getting student loan relief. https://t.co/km03xjKcyt — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 28, 2022

You have a student loan inside your body? You should probably get that looked at. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 28, 2022

Kevin are you mad because you thought students were going to be loaned to you? https://t.co/vuFQeqztmv — Claudia Black (@TheClaudiaBlack) August 28, 2022

Damn Hercules, stretch before you reach like that…. https://t.co/1ea8WZk2ra — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) August 29, 2022

chuck has searched FAR AND WIDE trotting the internet for many years (on this timeline and others) and i have finally done it. i have finally found worst take of all time https://t.co/oJbegvr6ej — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) August 29, 2022

