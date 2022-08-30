A 2018 America’s Got Talent clip has gone wildly viral because it’s pure magic
A clip of comedy magician Lioz Shem Tov, from Season 13 of America’s Got Talent back in 2018, has gone wildly viral after appearing on TikTok.
@oldladyandhertramp #agt #magicians #comedian #sarcasm #watchthisshow #ineededalaugh #homeremedyforcold #humor ♬ original sound – Allvoicesshouldbevalued
In case you were wondering, despite baffling no-votes from Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, who were both laughing at the act, Howie Mandel and Mel B sent Lioz through to the next round, but he didn’t make it to the final.
The TikTok, shared by @oldladyandhertramp, got the thumbs up from most TikTokers – not to mention 10.4 million views so far.
Here’s what people have been saying about it.
Inevitably, it landed on Twitter, where it continued its viral run.
I don’t care what anybody says. This is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/kaxNZhnVhK
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 27, 2022
You’re welcome… https://t.co/jZqwhnvFQ9
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 28, 2022
GOBSMACKED! 🤣 https://t.co/52arABvn28
— Robert MacFarlane (@SemperMacf) August 28, 2022
The world’s greatest magician pic.twitter.com/bHJeAEBiF8
— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 29, 2022
As one TikTok user put it –
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
Watch the winner of Finland’s Got Talent play John Lennon’s Happy Christmas (War is Over) with just his hands
Source @oldladyandhertramp Image Screengrab