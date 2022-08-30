A 2018 America’s Got Talent clip has gone wildly viral because it’s pure magic

Entertainment

A clip of comedy magician Lioz Shem Tov, from Season 13 of America’s Got Talent back in 2018, has gone wildly viral after appearing on TikTok.

In case you were wondering, despite baffling no-votes from Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, who were both laughing at the act, Howie Mandel and Mel B sent Lioz through to the next round, but he didn’t make it to the final.

The TikTok, shared by @oldladyandhertramp, got the thumbs up from most TikTokers – not to mention 10.4 million views so far.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Inevitably, it landed on Twitter, where it continued its viral run.

I don’t care what anybody says. This is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/kaxNZhnVhK — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 27, 2022

The world’s greatest magician pic.twitter.com/bHJeAEBiF8 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 29, 2022

As one TikTok user put it –

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Watch the winner of Finland’s Got Talent play John Lennon’s Happy Christmas (War is Over) with just his hands

Source @oldladyandhertramp Image Screengrab