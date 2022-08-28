Stuck for staycation ideas in the UK? You just have to try Brexitland
With the highest inflation in Europe, energy prices so extreme that Rishi Sunak might only heat his pool on weekdays, and labour shortages in most sectors, the UK isn’t exactly a paradise right now
Still – at least it has sovereignty and dark blue passports.
Thanks to The Jase, it also has the theme park nobody asked for – or perhaps that should be ‘is the theme park nobody asked for.’
To be fair, gammon tikka masala could be a good idea if you don’t fancy chlorinated chicken.
The Jase posted the video on Twitter, where it’s been providing some much-needed levity.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QoI7bAJaow
— Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) August 27, 2022
Wonderful… a nightmare becomes real https://t.co/hmAHNjmbWB
— tony husband (@tonyhusband1) August 26, 2022
Gotta watch this! … 👇 https://t.co/9b2bjnBBFx
— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) August 26, 2022
Genius from start to finish! https://t.co/ieHqD2ZWT6
— Gus Hoyt (@MrGreenGus) August 27, 2022
A round of applause for this 👍 https://t.co/d87T18M6Ko
— Kev #CEP #ECLCM #FBPE (@VW_VARDO) August 26, 2022
Like all the best satire, there might be a touch too much truth.
This is fab satire 😄but, sadly, far too uncomfortably close to the truth https://t.co/CBbhIEDrgW
— Rachel M (@RachYorkshire1) August 26, 2022
If anyone out there has political connections, could you pass this on to Jacob Rees-Mogg. He can add it to his list.
Source The Jase Image Screengrab