Stuck for staycation ideas in the UK? You just have to try Brexitland

With the highest inflation in Europe, energy prices so extreme that Rishi Sunak might only heat his pool on weekdays, and labour shortages in most sectors, the UK isn’t exactly a paradise right now

Still – at least it has sovereignty and dark blue passports.

Thanks to The Jase and Dan March, it also has the theme park nobody asked for – or perhaps that should be ‘is the theme park nobody asked for.’

To be fair, gammon tikka masala could be a good idea if you don’t fancy chlorinated chicken.

The Jase posted the video on Twitter, where it’s been providing some much-needed levity.

Wonderful… a nightmare becomes real https://t.co/hmAHNjmbWB — tony husband (@tonyhusband1) August 26, 2022

Genius from start to finish! https://t.co/ieHqD2ZWT6 — Gus Hoyt (@MrGreenGus) August 27, 2022

If this doesn’t make you laugh 😂 then there’s no hope for you https://t.co/qroj2XuPvI — St Patrick (@StPatrick386AD) August 26, 2022

A round of applause for this 👍 https://t.co/d87T18M6Ko — Kev #CEP #ECLCM #FBPE (@VW_VARDO) August 26, 2022

Like all the best satire, there might be a touch too much truth.

This is fab satire 😄but, sadly, far too uncomfortably close to the truth https://t.co/CBbhIEDrgW — Rachel M (@RachYorkshire1) August 26, 2022

If anyone out there has political connections, could you pass this on to Jacob Rees-Mogg. He can add it to his list.

