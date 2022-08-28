‘POV: You’re a Stay At Home Parent’ might be a little too on the nose

Entertainment

You probably recognise comedian Jimmy Rees as ‘The Guy Who Decides’, in which he torments his long-suffering assistant Jason with his terrible ideas – all of which are based on real-life terrible ideas.

(Unless you’re Australian, in which case you’ll know him as Jimmy Giggles from Giggle and Hoot.)

He also has a large back catalogue of these sketches, in which he turns his devastating observation skills to the lives of different demographics.

This one shines a light on stay-at-home parents – and it’s brutal.

‘Reheating your coffeee 50,00 times.’ ‘Continuing to watch kids’ shows even though they’re down for a nap.’ ‘Taking the kids out to wear them out but being overwhelmed with fear that they’ll fall asleep on the way home and ruin EVERYTHING.’

Parents flocked to his comments, probably nodding vigorously.

That “wearing them out but being terrified they’ll fall asleep on the way home” bit made me feel really called out 😂

Emyle

Absolutely spot on!! My life for 5 years before primary school started…wouldn’t have changed a thing though. Thanks Jimmy for the reminder and the laughs.

David Horwood

Nailed it! Usually the partner thinks you’ve done nothing all day and becomes just as demanding one of the kids.

TheBrierose

CLEARLY, you’ve been, or still are, a stay at home parent. 😂

health record

The shock comes when they all leave home and you put something down and it actually stays there.

Sun Seeker

SO. ON. POINT. Last night I was all nostalgic for when my kids were little but you’ve cured me of that now thanks Jimmy.

Robyn Hodge

A YouTube user named BJW shared a potential – and eventual – perk of having kids.

I remember when my son turned 18 a few years ago & I no longer had to be a part time parent any more, it was so liberating & I was mildly concerned I didn’t feel more guilty. But I am a grandparent now & grandkids are the best, you just hand them back when they go feral & make a quick exit.

It’s good – but it’s no ‘not standing on LEGO’.

'POV You're in Hospitality' is as funny as it is true

