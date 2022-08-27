What’s the scariest thing that science has proven real? – 17 favourite suggestions

Social Media

This question from u/Flimsy_Finger4291 on r/AskReddit got nearly four thousand responses.

What’s the scariest thing that science has proven real?

Covid cropped up quite a few times, as did some of these other favourite suggestions. One or two might* have had their tongues in their cheeks.

*did – definitely did

SailorSpoon11

Humans. Short of animal attacks, every horrible violence that has happened in our collective history has first been imagined by a human. Humans have gone to great lengths to kill, maim, and annoy any and all other humans.

Beowulf33232

The Yellowstone super volcano.

Overheatbelief

Black Holes being real seems pretty terrifying. They’re infinitely dense, they seem to have no limit to how big they can be.

NihilistPunk69

How people can easily be manipulated into believing Facebook memes over scientists.

Flu-capacitor3

Fucking climate change. Our world is literally becoming inhabitable and science has been ringing this alarm for decades and not enough people care. Every bit of that is scary AF.

MariaPro129

OneTyler2Many

