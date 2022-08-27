13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we look back on 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘I feel like this scene from Final Destination 2 is branded into a generations brain’

(via)

2. ‘Best marketing I’ve ever seen’

(via)

3. ‘Toronto police posted this pic on their social media with “Off The Streets This Week”

(via)

4. ‘2nd grader feels like me on Friday’

(via)

5. ‘My company is sending work from home employees new laptops. I somehow ended up with all of them’

(via)

6. ‘We call this one, “The Landlord Supremo”



(via)

7. ‘The darkness. The destroyer of worlds’

(via)

8. ‘Japan needs YOU 🍺’

(via)

9. ‘This prosecutor’s face after hearing a defendant act as his own attorney’

(via)

10. ‘Mcdonald’s in China’

(via)

11. ‘Pool mitosis’



(via)

12. ‘If you don’t scream, you’re not worthy’

(via)

13. ‘Someone’s mom said no’

(via)

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit r/funny