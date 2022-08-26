Entertainment

This TikToker got the whole family on board for her hilarious Titanic remake

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2022

The very inventive Ms Torres – @sunflower031409, on TikTok – has created what might be the best parody of that Titanic moment you’ll see.

It’s certainly a better use of a swimming pool than just lounging on an inflatable flamingo.

Watch what happens.

@sunflower031409

♬ original sound – Dennis Reed

The funny clip has around two million views and more than four thousand comments. Here’s a taste of what those have been like.

Jack was still alive I saw him swimming underwater… HES ALIVE 😂😂😂😂
Tony Ortega

The guy with his head in the pool did it for me!!😂😂😂😂
Ci Ci

The whole family understood the assignment 😂😂
Ali Chamander

It found its way to Twitter, where it has been viewed at least another 1.6 million times.

Real HouseGay gave it serious props.

The other content creators –

Source @sunflower031409 Image Screengrab