This TikToker got the whole family on board for her hilarious Titanic remake

The very inventive Ms Torres – @sunflower031409, on TikTok – has created what might be the best parody of that Titanic moment you’ll see.

It’s certainly a better use of a swimming pool than just lounging on an inflatable flamingo.

Watch what happens.

The funny clip has around two million views and more than four thousand comments. Here’s a taste of what those have been like.

Jack was still alive I saw him swimming underwater… HES ALIVE 😂😂😂😂

Tony Ortega

The guy with his head in the pool did it for me!!😂😂😂😂

Ci Ci

The whole family understood the assignment 😂😂

Ali Chamander

It found its way to Twitter, where it has been viewed at least another 1.6 million times.

When the camera panned to the rest of the pool my life was changed forever. pic.twitter.com/SPMXhBGZFH — Real HouseGay (@RealHouseMark) August 19, 2022

This girl got her whole extended family to be in her Titanic remake and it may be better than the original pic.twitter.com/6timkPMMDi — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) August 24, 2022

The payoff is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/R35U2UFiRy — jay svoboda (@jaysvoboda) August 19, 2022

Can we talk about the commitment right here! 🤣😭☠ pic.twitter.com/q9VXHIgY5N — JLedesma (@4JLedesma) August 19, 2022

Real HouseGay gave it serious props.

The other content creators can quit now. — Real HouseGay (@RealHouseMark) August 19, 2022

The other content creators –

via Gfycat

Source @sunflower031409