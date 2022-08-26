This super ruthless squirrel knew exactly what it was doing (watch ’til the end!)
If you only watch one funny squirrel video this week – stick with us, please – then make it this one.
Just make sure you stick with it to the end (it’s reassuringly short, honest).
Squirrel knew what it was doing..️ pic.twitter.com/reUe466Oew
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) August 25, 2022
TWANG!!!!!
Wow, Tom & Jerry stuff here!
— Mike Stroud (@StroudMarketing) August 25, 2022
Sheesh! Impressive knock out, squirrel!
— Christina (@LoverOfRocks) August 25, 2022
Nobody takes my food
— Photoshop Tourette's (@FatEvilBuddha) August 25, 2022
Source Twitter @Yoda4ever