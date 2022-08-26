Politics

Rishi Sunak’s criticism of the covid scientists got the takedowns it deserves – 16 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2022

An increasingly desperate Rishi Sunak, underdog in the prime-ministerial race, is actively courting the anti-lockdown lobby with his latest attempt to gain ground on Liz Truss.

He paints himself as almost a lone voice of reason against the tyrannical scientists – many of whom complained at the time and since that they were largely ignored by the government.

With echoes of Michael Gove’s Brexit bleat of ‘We’ve had enough of experts’ ringing in their ears, these people had Sunak’s card marked.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2