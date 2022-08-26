A pair of Mormons have gone viral after being diverted from the path by this divine LGBTQ+ doormat
A TikToker named @jamie-foust94 has shared their e-doorbell’s eye view of how a pair of Mormon missionaries were swiftly repelled from her doorstep, before they could so much as say –
“Hello. My name is Elder Price.”
Sound up – listen carefully.
@jamie.foust94
My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god. 😂
This is what the Mormon cold-caller was reading.
Jamie explained –
“For everyone asking, this is the doormat that I have on my porch. I got it from Target during Pride month.
The clip has gone viral, picking up almost five million views in a day – as well as thousands of comments, including these favourites.
There’s going to be a run on these mats in one US state.
