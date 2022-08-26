A pair of Mormons have gone viral after being diverted from the path by this divine LGBTQ+ doormat

Life

A TikToker named @jamie-foust94 has shared their e-doorbell’s eye view of how a pair of Mormon missionaries were swiftly repelled from her doorstep, before they could so much as say –

“Hello. My name is Elder Price.”

Sound up – listen carefully.

@jamie.foust94 My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god. 😂 ♬ original sound – jamie.foust94

This is what the Mormon cold-caller was reading.



Via

Jamie explained –

“For everyone asking, this is the doormat that I have on my porch. I got it from Target during Pride month.

The clip has gone viral, picking up almost five million views in a day – as well as thousands of comments, including these favourites.

There’s going to be a run on these mats in one US state.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This LGBTQ ally had the best response to the bigot who destroyed his Pride flag

Source jamie.foust94 Image Screengrab, Screengrab