15 funny, baffling or infuriating fails from r/CrappyDesign

Poke Staff. Updated August 26th, 2022

Reddit’s r/CrappyDesign forum is very much a Does what it says on the tin sort of a place, as these 15 funny, weird or infuriating design fails show.

1. Totally convincing photoshopped cat


2. From the Anti Activity League


3. Intimate corner urinals


4. Health and Safety? Never met them


5. All the best cycle paths have massive trees growing through them


6. It’s not like there’s some kind of system for ordering numbers or anything


7. What everyone wants in a hotel room is a set of crime scene curtains


8. If only there were another symbol that meant the opposite of a tick


9. ‘Live your life without empowerment – judgement to the fullest’


10. Did he swing straight into a brick wall?


11. Shapes are hard


12. “Let’s put the SOS button right by the flush.”


13. When you want to keep trespassers out but cats and dogs are totally welcome


14. So diverse


15. Well …it has one horn


BONUS – Those chips without chips are a bit pricey

Source r/CrappyDesign Image r/CrappyDesign