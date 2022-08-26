15 funny, baffling or infuriating fails from r/CrappyDesign

Pics

Reddit’s r/CrappyDesign forum is very much a Does what it says on the tin sort of a place, as these 15 funny, weird or infuriating design fails show.

1. Totally convincing photoshopped cat



Via

2. From the Anti Activity League



Via

3. Intimate corner urinals



Via

4. Health and Safety? Never met them



Via

5. All the best cycle paths have massive trees growing through them



Via

6. It’s not like there’s some kind of system for ordering numbers or anything



Via

7. What everyone wants in a hotel room is a set of crime scene curtains



Via

8. If only there were another symbol that meant the opposite of a tick



Via

9. ‘Live your life without empowerment – judgement to the fullest’



Via

10. Did he swing straight into a brick wall?



Via

11. Shapes are hard



Via

12. “Let’s put the SOS button right by the flush.”



Via

13. When you want to keep trespassers out but cats and dogs are totally welcome



Via

14. So diverse



Via

15. Well …it has one horn



Via

BONUS – Those chips without chips are a bit pricey

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

19 absolutely barmy and baffling design fails

Source r/CrappyDesign Image r/CrappyDesign