Funniest (and most honest) job description you’ll read this week

John Plunkett. Updated August 26th, 2022

If only every job description was as funny (and honest) as this one, it would be a lot more entertaining looking for new employment.

It’s a summary of an IT helpdesk vacancy that has just gone viral after it was shared by Redditor 8BitSmits who said: ‘Well at least they’re honest …’

More job ads like these please!

Except there was one thing people really didn’t like about it.

‘That is the most accurate description of a helpdesk job Ive ever seen. Right down to the shit pay. 10/10 for honesty, 0/10 for the shit pay.’
shiftronic

‘Good to know that a job that keeps people from plunging half of Europe into darkness pays 20k.’
TopClock231

‘This is a perfectly reasonable, well written and honest job description that combined a little humor with a fairly candid assessment of the role. I like that.

‘But the pay is about half what it should be. You can’t joke your way out of paying a living wage.’
SlothBasedRemedies

