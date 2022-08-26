Funniest (and most honest) job description you’ll read this week
If only every job description was as funny (and honest) as this one, it would be a lot more entertaining looking for new employment.
It’s a summary of an IT helpdesk vacancy that has just gone viral after it was shared by Redditor 8BitSmits who said: ‘Well at least they’re honest …’
More job ads like these please!
Except there was one thing people really didn’t like about it.
‘That is the most accurate description of a helpdesk job Ive ever seen. Right down to the shit pay. 10/10 for honesty, 0/10 for the shit pay.’
shiftronic
‘Good to know that a job that keeps people from plunging half of Europe into darkness pays 20k.’
TopClock231
‘This is a perfectly reasonable, well written and honest job description that combined a little humor with a fairly candid assessment of the role. I like that.
‘But the pay is about half what it should be. You can’t joke your way out of paying a living wage.’
SlothBasedRemedies
Source Reddit u/8BitSmits