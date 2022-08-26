Politics

This Fox News guest didn’t hold back about Donald Trump and the panic is tangible

John Plunkett. Updated August 26th, 2022

A fabulous moment on Fox News when journalist and author Ronald Kessler was invited on to talk about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where more than 300 classified documents have reportedly been retrieved.

We’re not sure what presenter Jesse Watters was hoping for, but by the look on his face we’re guessing it wasn’t this.

Kessler has written numerous books about the White House and the FBI and Watters’ expression was so fixed throughout the whole of that we thought our screen had frozen.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Acyn