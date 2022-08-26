This Fox News guest didn’t hold back about Donald Trump and the panic is tangible

Politics

A fabulous moment on Fox News when journalist and author Ronald Kessler was invited on to talk about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where more than 300 classified documents have reportedly been retrieved.

We’re not sure what presenter Jesse Watters was hoping for, but by the look on his face we’re guessing it wasn’t this.

I’m not sure they expected their own guest to say this pic.twitter.com/XkdEzQgZFK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2022

Kessler has written numerous books about the White House and the FBI and Watters’ expression was so fixed throughout the whole of that we thought our screen had frozen.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

“We’re talking about incredibly valuable secrets that the Russians would have been after. The Russians would have been trying to penetrate Mar a Lago day and night and very possibly did recruit spies to obtain these documents.” [Jesse to control room DAMMIT STOP SCREAMING AT ME] https://t.co/jIxTKGFFAi — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 25, 2022

This guy just made his last appearance on Fox. https://t.co/xfN71hpR0Z — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2022

Jesse frantically pushing the eject button under his desk https://t.co/KAKQXlGltz — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 25, 2022

jesse waters looks like his mom is telling him she got a new boyfriend who’s moving in and he’ll need to move his things into the basement because they’re turning his bedroom into a craft room https://t.co/H4uILdljgR — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 25, 2022

When a Fox interview doesn’t go the way gaslighting Jesse Watters wants it to. Shocked they didn’t cut the guest mid interview and their guest for a change actually brings up excellent points of the kind of classified docs that Trump may have stolen and the Russians would want https://t.co/KitB7fGza7 — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) August 26, 2022

donald trump could be caught on camera shooting someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and Fox “News” would say the gun was planted in his hand.pic.twitter.com/ODiRAsy9IL — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 25, 2022

Bet he won't be invited back anytime soon. https://t.co/Zejk1cFnQe — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) August 26, 2022

Source Twitter @Acyn