17 fantastically weird facts about the UK that sound made up

The r/AskUK Reddit forum can chuck out some fascinating insights into the country, and u/CodeFoodPixels‘s question provided ample opportunity for that to happen.

This is what they asked.

What’s your favourite fact about the UK that sounds made up?

They added their own suggestion.

Mine is that the national animal of Scotland is the Unicorn

Let’s not forget that Wales’ national animal is a red dragon – and they’ve put it on their magnificent flag.

Some of these facts were familiar – others not so much. We’ve googled the ones that seem really unlikely, just in case.

Charlie Chaplin was alive at the same time as Queen Victoria and David Beckham.

Technically it’s against the law to shout ‘taxi’ to hail a black cab.

University of Oxford predates the Aztecs.

We have more tornadoes per square mile than any other country. We have roughly 30 recorded ones per year.

Ian Fleming named James Bond’s 007 code name after the bus route he took regularly from Dover to London via Canterbury. The same route and number is now a National Express coach.

The last private resident of 10 Downing Street was called Mr Chicken.

