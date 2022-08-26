25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

If ever there were a week in which we could all do with five minutes away from the news, it’s this one. And if that five minutes happens to involve putting our feet up and reading some funny stuff, so much the better.

Thankfully, we’ve gathered some of the funniest tweets we’ve seen just to help you do that. We hope you like them as much as we do.

Every woman you know is fighting a lifelong battle against a single chin hair — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) August 22, 2022

Clowns: Hollywood has done a great disservice to our profession! Witches: Sit. The. Fuck. Down. — 🇺🇲🏳️‍⚧️Horror Archaeologist 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@ClassADude) August 22, 2022

is it a “mcstationary bike” or a “stationary mcbike?” pic.twitter.com/z8Jtg2XFHo — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 25, 2022

People like to dream about what they would do if they won the lottery and I know exactly what I would do. I’d pay my bills on time then I’d buy a dragon — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) August 23, 2022

Incredible that "the elephant in the room" means the thing no one is talking about. If I saw an elephant in a room I would bring it up almost immediately. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) August 21, 2022

When yer pure buzzin on yer 60th birthday pic.twitter.com/EuZbEhTnfj — James Cameron (@JamesCameron79) August 23, 2022

My neighbour explaining to me the correct way to get the cat in the carrier pic.twitter.com/zevCYYrB97 — katkin💙 (@katkin20) August 22, 2022

Sorry I didn’t answer, I was on Tik Tok watching someone restock their fridge and put things in clear containers for the last two hours. My bad. — kay🌸 (@OKAYYYWOWWW) August 20, 2022

Hey doctors, how about some habits for a shorter life. Let’s get this over with. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 24, 2022

