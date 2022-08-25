Celebrity

We love Matt Berry in everything he’s done, from Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace – especially Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace – to Toast and Snuffbox and all his other stuff over the years

Over on Twitter Jackie Daytona – @gentlydirks – reckons she’s found his greatest line reading yet, from this cast reading of What We Do In The Shadows.

And at the time we type this it’s been watched nearly 1 million times because, well, have a listen for yourself.

perhaps matt berry's greatest line delivery yet pic.twitter.com/1wxm64GQsK — jackie daytona (@gentlydirks) August 24, 2022

Hard to disagree …

The real miracle is that nobody In the cast lost it at that line reading — Kasey Gifford (@Killskerry) August 24, 2022

matt berry might be britain's greatest contribution to the world https://t.co/8tvMOtXDjK — F (@misss_ff) August 24, 2022

As written that is not a funny line. Matt makes it the funniest thing I've heard in my life — Alex Perry (@Alextheadequate) August 24, 2022

He adds those extra syllables to any random word and it's glorious. Especially when he ends it with a semi-operatic note like "camer-aaahhh!" All with a straight face and excellent poise. — Grania (@Grania3) August 24, 2022

The script:

“You really are the most devious bastard in New York City” Matt Berry:

“You 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 are the most devious bastard in ✨𝘕𝘦𝘌𝘦𝘞 𝘠𝘰𝘖𝘰𝘙𝘬 𝘊𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘈𝘢𝘏✨” https://t.co/b1K8gqa94r — Nathan Ellingsworth (@NateAndDestroy) August 25, 2022

"Too-san Ari-zone-IA" lives in the back of my mind perpetually. — Some call me Pablo (@ZeSnark) August 24, 2022

Everything he says is pure gold pic.twitter.com/EIboXU8kG0 — Ulysses Ventura (@UlyssesVentura) August 24, 2022

And because it put us in a Toast of London mood …

And also this, very much this!

Source Twitter @gentlydirks