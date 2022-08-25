Celebrity

‘Perhaps Matt Berry’s greatest line delivery yet’

Poke Staff. Updated August 25th, 2022

We love Matt Berry in everything he’s done, from Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace – especially Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace – to Toast and Snuffbox and all his other stuff over the years

Over on Twitter Jackie Daytona – @gentlydirks – reckons she’s found his greatest line reading yet, from this cast reading of What We Do In The Shadows.

And at the time we type this it’s been watched nearly 1 million times because, well, have a listen for yourself.

Hard to disagree …

And because it put us in a Toast of London mood …

And also this, very much this!

Source Twitter @gentlydirks