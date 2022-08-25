A security camera caught this eerie footage of pawranormal activity
We’re grateful to u/vladgrinch, who is presumably a vampire who hates Christmas, for sharing this footage of eerie goings-on in the night.
In case you were wondering, that’s an Ecovacs Airbot robot air purifier – or should that be purrifier?
Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.
We finally get to see the true origin of the daleks.
postalfizyks
Tomorrow there’ll be a robot vacuum cleaner zooming around with a dog on top of it.
That of course will be the Lab report.
halfercode
It’s a Cyber-Altered Task unit, or CAT.
sl600rt
Beep, Boop
Find cat.
Beep, Boop
Cat Not Found.
Beep, Boop
Find cat.
plemur
Is this the beginning of the kitty cat led robot uprising‽‽
enigmamonkey
Paranormal Cativity.
OwlWitty
We’ll leave the last word to u/Berto_
It’s obviously a catscan…
I’ll see my self out.
Source r/awww Image Screengrab