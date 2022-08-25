A security camera caught this eerie footage of pawranormal activity

Animals

We’re grateful to u/vladgrinch, who is presumably a vampire who hates Christmas, for sharing this footage of eerie goings-on in the night.

In case you were wondering, that’s an Ecovacs Airbot robot air purifier – or should that be purrifier?

Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.

We finally get to see the true origin of the daleks.

postalfizyks

Tomorrow there’ll be a robot vacuum cleaner zooming around with a dog on top of it. That of course will be the Lab report.

halfercode

It’s a Cyber-Altered Task unit, or CAT.

sl600rt

Beep, Boop Find cat. Beep, Boop Cat Not Found. Beep, Boop Find cat.

plemur

Is this the beginning of the kitty cat led robot uprising‽‽

enigmamonkey

Paranormal Cativity.

OwlWitty

We’ll leave the last word to u/Berto_

It’s obviously a catscan… I’ll see my self out.

Source r/awww Image Screengrab