22 favourite funny reactions to Matt Hancock’s bizarrely shiny Metaverse avatar

Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual world, the Metaverse, has barely recovered from the mockery it invited with its hilariously basic depiction of the Zuck, but it’s brought even more ridicule on itself with this –

Matt Hancock is joining the Metaverse. Here’s his avatar: pic.twitter.com/65dkkhXaxb — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) August 24, 2022

Marie Le Conte voiced everyone’s first thought.

this is a joke, yes Alex please tell me you're making a little joke — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 24, 2022

But no – not a joke.

“Matt Hancock, becomes the first MP to have a personalised avatar. He believes that the Metaverse should be open and free” more as we get it — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) August 24, 2022

It was never going to pass without comment, so we’ve rounded up some essential reading.

1.

2.

In fairness, if the metaverse introduces a function where you can kick another avatar in the bollocks til the end of time (ctrl+f8?) , this is a stroke of marketing genius https://t.co/n0GGhyEaeV — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) August 24, 2022

3.

Actually managing to make it creepier than the real thing has to be the Metaverse’s greatest achievement so far https://t.co/vrZez2slNd — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 24, 2022

4.

okay, and is the matt hancock metaverse avatar in the room with us now? — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) August 24, 2022

5.

Ah he's chosen the "Data from star trek's evil brother" model https://t.co/GJ58hH0hGI — Adam Drummond (@AGKD123) August 24, 2022

6.

The metaverse just gets better and better https://t.co/Erxx1gwoTa — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 24, 2022

7.

Assume the ‘f’ is a typo https://t.co/6UbPHmrlZb — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 24, 2022

8.

It's more Kendall Roy than Hancock https://t.co/zXRNICmCmU — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 24, 2022

9.

Call me ‘Matt-averse’ because I hate everything about this. https://t.co/xteH6pBGFV — Liam O'Dell (@LiamODellUK) August 24, 2022

10.

His badge is missing the y at the end. — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) August 24, 2022

11.