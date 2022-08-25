News

Emily Maitlis tore into the government, the BBC and Brexit – and it was beautiful to see

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2022

Emily Maitlis’s James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival said almost everything about Brexit that people have been wishing a leading journalist would say for years.

This snippet sets the tone.

“Large sections of both the BBC and government-supporting newspapers appear to go into an automatic crouch position whenever the Brexit issue looms large.”

She tore into the the current government for its smash and grab raid on democracy.

She went on to call out BBC board member and former Tory spin doctor, Sir Robbie Gibb, for being an active agent of the Conservative Party – citing the Dominic Cummings episode as an occasion when he had most likely influenced the BBC’s ongoing handling of the story.

Her speech received resounding applause in the room – and, metaphorically, on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who left the party because of its position on Brexit, shared her perception of the situation.

We’ll believe it when a current BBC employee speaks up.

You can watch the full lecture – about 45 minutes – here.

