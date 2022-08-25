Life

Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It began with a suggestion that universal healthcare was basically a ‘charity handout’ and it prompted the perfect response.

‘Call for firefighting services,’ said Redditor CulturedCreator who shared it.

‘No, it’s you financing your own future possible problems. ‘I know it’s hard to understand when you have you head up you ass, but if a large crowd pays to have have a doctor available, it ends up being cheaper per head when you have an issue than financing it on your own then and there. ‘And it’s certainly cheaper than having an insurance company sitting in the middle.’

Tweetydabirdie ‘Ever since I was a child, I knew some of us were dumb, but God, the internet is just filled with them. It’s the perfect medium for moronism.’

Lufernaal ‘Also Trent doesn’t understand how regular insurance works. It is also people financing other people’s problems.’

flip217

Source Reddit u/CulturedCreator