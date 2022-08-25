Simply 9 fabulous times Emily Maitlis totally nailed it

Celebrity

Everyone’s talking about what Emily Maitlis had to say in her MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV festival, tearing into the government, the BBC and Brexit.

No one has ever called out, with such clarity and sheer authority the "glaring omissions" of UK broadcasters who refuse to discuss Brexit ("the obvious economic cause of major change in this country)" as @maitlis just has here in one minute 👏👏

Absolutely this 💯👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/SA4X2tYbgk — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) August 24, 2022

And it got some people asking why she didn’t say this sort of thing while she was at the BBC.

And there are lots of reasons why not, but it got us thinking of all these fabulous times when she made our day better.

1. When she explained just why the Boris Johnson flat refurbishment row matters

2. When – or rather, how – she apologised for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries (by sharing it again)

3. When she nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

‘He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them. The prime minister knows all this and has chosen to ignore it.’ Savage brilliance from @maitlis #newsnight pic.twitter.com/1tX879ICqZ — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 26, 2020

4. When she murdered Jacob Rees-Mogg (not literally)

Emily Maitlis: “You didn’t say well I’m not quite sure – you said it would turn the UK into a slave state and then you consider voting for it!” Emily Matilis grills Jacob Rees-Mogg on the language he has used around the Govts withdrawal agreement.#newsnight | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/qKex1O7PrY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 28, 2019

5. When she simply couldn’t take any more politicians’ BS

The reaction of @maitlis to @BarryGardiner’s waffle on #Newsnight is EVERYTHING TO ME RN. I bet she’s writing “COCK” over and over again. The side-eye at the end. That is MY SIDE-EYE every time he is on. pic.twitter.com/mjVmBZHqjZ — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 12, 2019

6. When she paid this tribute to children’s author, Judith Kerr

7. When she put the Daily Telegraph right like this

8. When she quoted Toby Young’s own nonsense back to him

“Hands up I got that wrong.” Editor of the online blog Lockdown Sceptics @toadmeister responds to @maitlis pressing him on his previous comments that “the second [Covid] spike has refused to materialise”#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/n8LCo26n1n — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 5, 2021

9. And she also had the best answer to ‘who would you invite to your dream dinner party’ in this newspaper Q&A.

Finally, when she did this.

And – one more – when this happened.

“The former Health Secretary Alan Johnson joins us on the line from Hell. “Sorry, Hull” Hilarious! Forget the Prince Andrew interview, this is what you will be remembered for @Maitlis!#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/oRqwExOcYK — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 22, 2020

