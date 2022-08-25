Celebrity

Simply 9 fabulous times Emily Maitlis totally nailed it

Poke Staff. Updated August 25th, 2022

Everyone’s talking about what Emily Maitlis had to say in her MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV festival, tearing into the government, the BBC and Brexit.

And it got some people asking why she didn’t say this sort of thing while she was at the BBC.

And there are lots of reasons why not, but it got us thinking of all these fabulous times when she made our day better.

1. When she explained just why the Boris Johnson flat refurbishment row matters

2. When – or rather, how – she apologised for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries (by sharing it again)

3. When she nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

4. When she murdered Jacob Rees-Mogg (not literally)

5. When she simply couldn’t take any more politicians’ BS

6. When she paid this tribute to children’s author, Judith Kerr

7. When she put the Daily Telegraph right like this

8. When she quoted Toby Young’s own nonsense back to him

9. And she also had the best answer to ‘who would you invite to your dream dinner party’ in this newspaper Q&A.

Finally, when she did this.

And – one more – when this happened.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook