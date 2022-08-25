23 hilarious dad jokes to help escape the hell of it all for a moment or two

Pics

Everyone loves a good dad joke (and if you don’t we regret to announce that you might have come to the wrong place) and these 23 are all top tier.

They feature in the fabulous subReddit called – you guessed it – r/dadjokes and they are just what we needed to take our mind off everything else that’s going on right now.

1.

‘I’ve just been accepted for a senior position at the Old McDonald’s Farm..

‘I’ll be the new CIEIO.’

HugoZHackenbush2

2.

‘Why does dracula always bite people in the neck?

‘Because he’s a neck romancer.’

Typhann

3.

‘Karl Marx is a historically famous philosopher but no-one ever mentions his sister …

‘Onya, the inventor of the starting pistol.’

[deleted]

4.

‘My wife kicked me out because of my terrible Arnold Schwarzenegger impressions, but don’t worry.

‘I’ll return.’

Matsuri3-0

5.

‘As an American, it’s sad to see that nothing is made in the USA anymore.

‘I just bought this new TV and it says “Built in Antenna.” I don’t even know where that is.’

justshtmypnts

6.

‘A chemist accidentally froze himself at -273.15C.

‘Don’t worry though, he’s 0K.’

ILikePepperoniALot

7.

‘I was walking down the street where the houses were numbered, 64k, 128k, 256k, 512k, and 1MB.

‘That was a trip down memory lane.’

VERBERD

8.

‘What starts with a W, and has 3 letters, but ends with a T.

‘I’m not asking.’

rdias002

9.

‘I wrote down the names of all the people I hate on a piece of paper, but my roommate used it roll up a joint.

‘Now he’s high on the list of people I never want to talk to again.’

ichoygupto

10.

‘My dad died when we couldn’t remember his blood type.

‘As he died, he kept insisting “be positive”, but it’s hard without him.’

professorf

11.

‘As I handed my Dad his 50th birthday card, he looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “You know, one would have been enough.”

porichoygupto

12.

‘My wife screamed “you haven’t listened to a single word I’ve said, have you?!”

‘What a weird way to start a conversation …’

[deleted]