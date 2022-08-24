This entitled mum was furious people call her son Andrew ‘Andy’ and got entirely the responses they deserved

Life

It’s always important when choosing a name for your kids to consider how people might abbreviate it.

Don’t call your son Andrew, for instance, if you really, really don’t like the name Andy.

Unfortunately this wasn’t at the forefront of the mind of this particular mum, whose Facebook post (or the Facebook post of their ‘friend’) has just gone viral on Reddit.

And it’s quite the read.

So much to unpick and these people surely did it best.

“My husband feels like I’m overreacting” no shit, poor husband and kid.’

bscheck1968 ‘Andy doesn’t give a shit.’

_NAMiK_ ‘Oh, so you and your husband agreed to never call him Andy? Well, I did not agree to that, nor did anyone else in this school.’

NemeshisuEM ‘Obviously, neither did Andy.’

GuairdeanBeatha ‘My cousin’s wife, who is hated by all the cousins and family alike, did the exact same thing with their daughter Bethany. She rants on and on about how it’s “Bethany, not Beth.” ‘Yup, you guessed it. Any time any of us addresses that kid, sends a card, Christmas cards, event invites…..it’s to Beth. We all call her Beth to her face. The wife has actually stormed out of family gatherings over it. ‘The funny thing is – the kid doesn’t care. She’s fine with Beth, at school, she goes by Beth, all her cousins her age call her Beth.’

SporkaDork ‘When I named my son Matthew (not really, but let’s pretend) I never envisioned calling him Matt. I always used the full name to speak to or about him. Imagine my surprise when he started calling himself “Matt”. But did I freak out? Nope! He gets to decide what he wants to be called. ‘Except when he wanted to be called Big Jim. I had to put the brakes on that one as it confused the shit out of everyone. His name is nowhere near Jim. He’s a weird kid. Gotta love him!’

whyisthissohard338 ‘My son was Christopher til the first day of school when to my suprise he told everyone to call him Chris. It’s been Chris ever since.’

Neona65

Source Reddit u/SnixPlaysAlot