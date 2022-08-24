Life

This author’s letter to a class who wrote asking for advice is simply awesome

John Plunkett. Updated August 24th, 2022

Here’s a lovely tale to lift the heart, the story of a teacher who told their students back in the day to write to a famous author and ask for advice.

Only one of the authors replied – American writer and satirist Kurt Vonnegut – and we’re very glad they did because it was simply brilliant.

Here’s the story, told by actor @MichaelWarbur17 over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

And if you want to know more about Kurt Vonnegut, there’s a fabulous documentary all about him, made by Larry David’s director Robert B Weide. Here’s the trailer.

Source Twitter @MichaelWarbur17