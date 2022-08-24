This author’s letter to a class who wrote asking for advice is simply awesome
Here’s a lovely tale to lift the heart, the story of a teacher who told their students back in the day to write to a famous author and ask for advice.
Only one of the authors replied – American writer and satirist Kurt Vonnegut – and we’re very glad they did because it was simply brilliant.
Here’s the story, told by actor @MichaelWarbur17 over on Twitter.
In 2006 a high school English teacher asked students to write to a famous author & ask for advice.
Kurt Vonnegut was the only one to respond.
His reply was a doozy. pic.twitter.com/ozZjFXRDQE
— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 22, 2022
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.
Here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
The meaning of life in five words: "to make your soul grow."
— Jules Verne Zucchini (@ryanmalone1980) August 22, 2022
That’s an awesome assignment. We’re becoming conditioned to do nothing unless we can get validation for it.
— Mitch (@MitchWiddaM) August 22, 2022
Fabulous. And what a great teacher he would have been.
— Missdemeanour (@Missdemeanour12) August 22, 2022
I used a quote of his – we are here on Earth to fart around, and don't let anybody tell you different – in a eulogy at my mother's funeral service.
— Frichy (@Frichy5) August 22, 2022
I’m in love with that letter. The school better have it in pride of place, and use Mr Vonnegut’s assignment year after year as a fixture of their curriculum.
— Hannah Page 🌙🖋🏴 (@Hannah_C_Page) August 22, 2022
i went there! i remember it coming up in freshman english, they're quite proud of it
— jack mcgee (@JackPMcGee) August 23, 2022
And if you want to know more about Kurt Vonnegut, there’s a fabulous documentary all about him, made by Larry David’s director Robert B Weide. Here’s the trailer.
