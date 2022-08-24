This author’s letter to a class who wrote asking for advice is simply awesome

Life

Here’s a lovely tale to lift the heart, the story of a teacher who told their students back in the day to write to a famous author and ask for advice.

Only one of the authors replied – American writer and satirist Kurt Vonnegut – and we’re very glad they did because it was simply brilliant.

Here’s the story, told by actor @MichaelWarbur17 over on Twitter.

In 2006 a high school English teacher asked students to write to a famous author & ask for advice. Kurt Vonnegut was the only one to respond. His reply was a doozy. pic.twitter.com/ozZjFXRDQE — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 22, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

The meaning of life in five words: "to make your soul grow." — Jules Verne Zucchini (@ryanmalone1980) August 22, 2022

That’s an awesome assignment. We’re becoming conditioned to do nothing unless we can get validation for it. — Mitch (@MitchWiddaM) August 22, 2022

Fabulous. And what a great teacher he would have been. — Missdemeanour (@Missdemeanour12) August 22, 2022

I used a quote of his – we are here on Earth to fart around, and don't let anybody tell you different – in a eulogy at my mother's funeral service. — Frichy (@Frichy5) August 22, 2022

I’m in love with that letter. The school better have it in pride of place, and use Mr Vonnegut’s assignment year after year as a fixture of their curriculum. — Hannah Page 🌙🖋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Hannah_C_Page) August 22, 2022

i went there! i remember it coming up in freshman english, they're quite proud of it — jack mcgee (@JackPMcGee) August 23, 2022

And if you want to know more about Kurt Vonnegut, there’s a fabulous documentary all about him, made by Larry David’s director Robert B Weide. Here’s the trailer.

