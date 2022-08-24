The brilliant answer to this comedy Quora question made the whole thing worthwhile
To the world of Quora now – no, we don’t often go there either – and this unlikely sounding question about WW2 and the Channel Tunnel.
And the answer, which has just gone viral on Twitter, made the whole thing worthwhile.
I love Quora.
But perhaps don’t blindly believe everything you read there 😉 pic.twitter.com/WKkDAlhDdg
— Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) August 22, 2022
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
Hats off to a brilliant reply to a very stupid question though https://t.co/XRvukW7aLE
— Otto English (@Otto_English) August 23, 2022
That’s a great answer, though.
— Just Cynthia (@Ab_Synthia2) August 22, 2022
This is so dumb. Everyone knows the real reason is the Panzer tracks were too wide for the Eurostar gauge https://t.co/Gth98C026L
— Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) August 23, 2022
There was an attempt to build a channel tunnel in the 19th century. Invasion was one of the main points of contention. How someone could launch such an Invasion through a tiny tunnel and not be stopped in the bottle neck is beyond me.
— Hawkerhellfire (@hawkerhellfire) August 22, 2022
This is exactly the kind of answer my dad would give, and he would do it with a totally straight face, adamant that it was absolutely true. https://t.co/s9htYnXL3H
— Jen Shepherd to the Stars (@JadesSabre) August 22, 2022
Quora sucks, no matter your question , the answer will always be a “story” that always begins with “when I was in first grade” and will always end with “and that’s how I met the love of my life, happily married 30 years now ”. My question was about electron charge but whatever.
— Romain G 🎶🎮🏸🍳 (@Ninomojo) August 23, 2022
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Twitter @fakehistoryhunt