The brilliant answer to this comedy Quora question made the whole thing worthwhile

Weird World

To the world of Quora now – no, we don’t often go there either – and this unlikely sounding question about WW2 and the Channel Tunnel.

And the answer, which has just gone viral on Twitter, made the whole thing worthwhile.

I love Quora.

But perhaps don’t blindly believe everything you read there 😉 pic.twitter.com/WKkDAlhDdg — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) August 22, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Hats off to a brilliant reply to a very stupid question though https://t.co/XRvukW7aLE — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 23, 2022

That’s a great answer, though. — Just Cynthia (@Ab_Synthia2) August 22, 2022

This is so dumb. Everyone knows the real reason is the Panzer tracks were too wide for the Eurostar gauge https://t.co/Gth98C026L — Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) August 23, 2022

There was an attempt to build a channel tunnel in the 19th century. Invasion was one of the main points of contention. How someone could launch such an Invasion through a tiny tunnel and not be stopped in the bottle neck is beyond me. — Hawkerhellfire (@hawkerhellfire) August 22, 2022

This is exactly the kind of answer my dad would give, and he would do it with a totally straight face, adamant that it was absolutely true. https://t.co/s9htYnXL3H — Jen Shepherd to the Stars (@JadesSabre) August 22, 2022

Quora sucks, no matter your question , the answer will always be a “story” that always begins with “when I was in first grade” and will always end with “and that’s how I met the love of my life, happily married 30 years now ”. My question was about electron charge but whatever. — Romain G 🎶🎮🏸🍳 (@Ninomojo) August 23, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @fakehistoryhunt