Politics

Boris Johnson will ‘run the country’ from Chequers until the new PM takes over – 13 sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2022

At the time of writing, Boris Johnson has 12 days left as PM, and he intends to treat it like Christmas by not doing any work, partying, and surrounding himself with Lords-a-leaping.

This question has been asked many times, since Johnson’s so-called resignation speech.

There have been many answers, but this headline is at the heart of most of them. With the job title there are amazing perks – including a grace and favour manor house.

Having already spotted the removals vans, nobody was surprised to learn that the Johnsons had vacated the crime scene Downing Street flat. They were pretty sceptical about the possibility of him doing any work and wondered why Jacob Rees-Mogg hadn’t read him the working-from-home riot act.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Now this is a vote winner.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

The Johnsons ‘wanted their wallpaper donor to fund a £150k treehouse at Chequers’ – 19 favourite reactions

Source The Times Image Screengrab