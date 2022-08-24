Boris Johnson will ‘run the country’ from Chequers until the new PM takes over – 13 sceptical responses

Politics

At the time of writing, Boris Johnson has 12 days left as PM, and he intends to treat it like Christmas by not doing any work, partying, and surrounding himself with Lords-a-leaping.

This question has been asked many times, since Johnson’s so-called resignation speech.

When @BorisJohnson was removed from post he was desperate to stay n for the summer. But he has seemingly done little or nothing. Why was he so desperate to cling on to the job?…. — Nigel Robson (@robboluvsqpr) August 22, 2022

There have been many answers, but this headline is at the heart of most of them. With the job title there are amazing perks – including a grace and favour manor house.

Johnson, who has been accused of presiding over a “zombie government” since he was ousted, has been on honeymoon in Slovenia and on holiday to Greece in the past month https://t.co/gKBaYQIWbB — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) August 23, 2022

Having already spotted the removals vans, nobody was surprised to learn that the Johnsons had vacated the crime scene Downing Street flat. They were pretty sceptical about the possibility of him doing any work and wondered why Jacob Rees-Mogg hadn’t read him the working-from-home riot act.

1.

For the final two weeks in office I will be dividing my time between doing fuck all at Downing Street and doing fuck all at Chequers. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 23, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson has moved out of no 10 to do his job as PM from Chequers so I am sure Jacob Rees Mogg will be leaving an angry note on his office desk — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 24, 2022

3.

"Working" from Chequers! Ha! In other words he checked out in July but conned them into continuing to pay his salary till September. https://t.co/LjX6nlSUHD — MrsTiggywinkle 🇬🇧🇬🇬🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Pauline_Rowney) August 23, 2022

4.

You mean 'party' at Chequers. He hasn't 'run the country ' for some time anyway. It's a shambles.https://t.co/nVgcL3ZAEy — Danny Rogers (@dannyrogers2001) August 23, 2022

5.

Issues Facing The UK:

-biggest fall in wages on record

-highest inflation for 40 years

-imminent crisis due to soaring energy prices My Action Plan:

-fly a plane, play soldiers, have a party, take two foreign holidays then get pissed at Chequers until asked to leave. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 17, 2022

6.

BREAKING: If anyone is concerned that Boris Johnson can no longer party at Downing Street since he moved out, I can confirm he is now partying at chequers and will be for the next 20 days x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) August 17, 2022

7.

It's official: Johnson's on perma-holiday for the rest of his time in office. https://t.co/YHZ5FPaeRD — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 23, 2022

8.

Nothing says man of the people like running the country from a grace and favour country pad having just returned from two (TWO!) holidays in the middle of a cost of living crisis. https://t.co/9DrILcMh0A — Andrew Greaves / @TourDeGreaves 🚴‍♂️ (@AndrewGreaves84) August 24, 2022

9.

I think they meant ruinhttps://t.co/Fg90EiGbsY — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 23, 2022

10.

Can we please refer to Chequers by its correct name of Zombie HQ? — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) August 24, 2022

11.

I think we're supposed to think "from Chequers" is the news part of this headline, but at this point the real shocker is "to run country" pic.twitter.com/f0btkYnc1W — Ben Whitham (@DrBenWhitham) August 24, 2022

12.

Even as he comes to the end of his glorious tenure, Big Dog never stops working. This morning he found the time to dial into an emergency COBRA meeting to finalise arrangements for his Bank Holiday party at Chequers. pic.twitter.com/L1iWLmzhX0 — Sir Frank Marcois (@frankmarcois) August 23, 2022

13.

Party at a tory donor's mansion £540 a night Slovenia holiday Second holiday in Greece Retire to Chequers Doesn't he know there's a war on?#GetBackToWorkYouFatPonce pic.twitter.com/F6nRQp07P8 — European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #JohnsonOut #Rejoin (@EuropeanUnity1) August 16, 2022

Now this is a vote winner.

Can we charge Boris Johnson for every day he’s living at Chequers please. Absolutely sick of him sponging off taxpayers. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 16, 2022

