James O’Brien’s Woke Watch ridiculed the outrage over Argos using gender-neutral language

The performatively outraged Right are upset again, and this time it’s over their old foe – gender neutrality. Argos has reflected the gender make-up of its workforce by changing the phrase ‘two-man delivery’ to ‘two-person delivery’.

Argos shoppers furious over 'ridiculous' nationwide BAN that affects all stores https://t.co/EWVbXzIBFF — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) August 22, 2022

You can probably guess what the reactions were like – but you don’t have to.

Michelle Dewberry demonstrated how offended she was by complaining.

Irony is dead. The funeral will be a family affair only. Send donations to Alanis Morissette in place of flowers.

Many people were fairly scornful of those crying about the update.

Imagine being so insecure in your masculinity you are upset that Argos changes the term 2-man delivery to 2-person 🤣 — Cherryblossfeet (@cherryblossfeet) August 23, 2022

Things to get annoyed about.

Energy bills

Stagnating wages

Literal Shit pumped into the sea

Zombie Tory government

Shopping prices going through the roof…….. Things not to get annoyed about.

Retailer changing description from 2 man delivery to 2 person delivery. — Ste 💙 (@stebbojnr) August 23, 2022

"Retail giant Argos has infuriated many shoppers after they spotted a nationwide ban. The ban affects every Argos shopper and worker in the UK." What ban? The term "two-man delivery". Infuriated? Then lower your head and charge at the nearest brick wall.https://t.co/vDqU2O9dzq — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 22, 2022

LBC’s James O’Brien gave a Woke Watch bulletin – and he absolutely nailed how ridiculous the mass tantrum really is.

"The people having a hissy fit, the people clutching their pearls, are the people complaining about the phrase 'two person delivery'!" Woke Watch: Argos comes under attack from social media warriors for changing 'two man delivery' to 'two person delivery'.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bxpah1AOEB — LBC (@LBC) August 23, 2022

Good stuff — @mrjamesob (one of my favorite thinkers around) takes apart the anti-“Woke” folks engaging in projection when they clutch their pearls about things like changing 'two man delivery' to 'two person delivery'pic.twitter.com/QNOlP14KUy — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) August 23, 2022

That Fugees 'How many mics' reference = 10/10 @mrjamesob https://t.co/d2wFUQNnXh — A Twin Called Joe 🇰🇳 🇯🇲 (@Joseph_Rodgers) August 23, 2022

he is so good at unpacking how ridiculous people are being… https://t.co/vyLIosExEU — brett Fish anderson (@BrettFishA) August 23, 2022

This is a PERFECT example of so called "woke" issues, and the things we're supposed to get angry about, really not mattering. https://t.co/VBup4OMyVX — Ollie Hand (@OllieHand) August 23, 2022

And the bottom line is …

The delivery could be carried out by either two men, two women, or a man and a woman. So "two person delivery" makes sense. Let it go… https://t.co/rw0Gsjru0Q — Dominic Roberts (@dominicjroberts) August 23, 2022

Image Screengrab, Screengrab