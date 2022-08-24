Life

James O’Brien’s Woke Watch ridiculed the outrage over Argos using gender-neutral language

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2022

The performatively outraged Right are upset again, and this time it’s over their old foe – gender neutrality. Argos has reflected the gender make-up of its workforce by changing the phrase ‘two-man delivery’ to ‘two-person delivery’.

You can probably guess what the reactions were like – but you don’t have to.

Michelle Dewberry demonstrated how offended she was by complaining.

Irony is dead. The funeral will be a family affair only. Send donations to Alanis Morissette in place of flowers.

Many people were fairly scornful of those crying about the update.

LBC’s James O’Brien gave a Woke Watch bulletin – and he absolutely nailed how ridiculous the mass tantrum really is.

And the bottom line is …

