People can’t decide whether this hot-dog straw is an innovation or an abomination

Entertainment

Documentary maker Nicolas Heller – @newyorknico – has divided the internet with a video he shared of a spectator at a NY Yankees game.

People couldn’t decide whether the man’s hot dog straw was genius or an abomination.

I cannot think of a single reason someone would do this.

vbeau19

Real Man of Genius.

Kennuendo

That’s probably something he should just do at home. Alone. In the dark. And just never talk about it.

ericmader

My man saving the turtles 🐢

A_A_Ron__📍

I didn’t know where this was going and I’m mad at where it went.

Ethan

His motives are beyond mortal understanding.

Ryan McCaulley

That dude living his very best life. Carry on, King!!

Wesley

As these things tend to do, the viral video has been popping up all over the place – including Reddit’s r/Unexpected forum, where u/Chode_of_Justice said –

“Don’t take him out to the ball game!”

Redditors had the same mix of admiration and horror.

I love how it never occurred to him to be self conscious or ashamed. No fucks given.

DarthPleebus

He paid 8 bucks for the dog and 15 for the beer. By golly he’s getting his money’s worth from both!

scrumpy-steve

Straight to jail right away.

TvALoki

Dude might know something we don’t. Beer soaked weiners might be amazing.

C2D2

Congratulations. You’ve made a straw out of a hot dog and a straw.

AFineDayForScience

Where the hell is security??

Petey-Wheatstraw-99

Maybe the hot-dog guy wasn’t as daft as he looked – if we all ignore the fact that you don’t need a straw to drink beer.

If the straw was paper, I’d do it too.

evoneli

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

‘My toddler picked out a “super cool hot dog card” for his favourite uncle’

Source @newyorknico H/T r/unexpected Image Screengrab