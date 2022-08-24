People can’t decide whether this hot-dog straw is an innovation or an abomination
Documentary maker Nicolas Heller – @newyorknico – has divided the internet with a video he shared of a spectator at a NY Yankees game.
@newyorknico Arrest this man. #nyc #viral #wtf ♬ original sound – Nicolas Heller
People couldn’t decide whether the man’s hot dog straw was genius or an abomination.
I cannot think of a single reason someone would do this.
vbeau19
Real Man of Genius.
Kennuendo
That’s probably something he should just do at home. Alone. In the dark. And just never talk about it.
ericmader
My man saving the turtles 🐢
A_A_Ron__📍
I didn’t know where this was going and I’m mad at where it went.
Ethan
His motives are beyond mortal understanding.
Ryan McCaulley
That dude living his very best life. Carry on, King!!
Wesley
As these things tend to do, the viral video has been popping up all over the place – including Reddit’s r/Unexpected forum, where u/Chode_of_Justice said –
“Don’t take him out to the ball game!”
Redditors had the same mix of admiration and horror.
I love how it never occurred to him to be self conscious or ashamed. No fucks given.
DarthPleebus
He paid 8 bucks for the dog and 15 for the beer. By golly he’s getting his money’s worth from both!
scrumpy-steve
Straight to jail right away.
TvALoki
Dude might know something we don’t. Beer soaked weiners might be amazing.
C2D2
Congratulations. You’ve made a straw out of a hot dog and a straw.
AFineDayForScience
Where the hell is security??
Petey-Wheatstraw-99
Maybe the hot-dog guy wasn’t as daft as he looked – if we all ignore the fact that you don’t need a straw to drink beer.
If the straw was paper, I’d do it too.
evoneli
