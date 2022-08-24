Guy says childless people will end up sad and confused, gets gloriously owned into next week

Life

Over on Twitter – stick with us, please – someone called Shane Morris had a message for people who reach their 40s and haven’t had children.

Like us, you probably hadn’t come across Shane Morris. He’s a ‘reformed Christian’ and host of a podcast for the Colson Centre which ‘exists to help you understand your place in God’s story, and serve God with clarity, confidence, and courage’.

That’s the context. And this is the tweet.

Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point. — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) August 23, 2022

Oh, and this.

Without the natural connections and belonging that literally emerge from marriage and fertility, the latter years become very cold and lonely. Those “Friendsgivings” will get old, quickly. — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) August 23, 2022

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and these are our favourites.

1.

Imagine being so boring that you have kids just because you don't have anything else to do https://t.co/rIcrUGkBH0 — Adam ElIis 𓁹𓂏𓁹 (@adamtotscomix) August 24, 2022

2.

I’m gonna travel and eat nice dinners and mind my own fucking business. Try it sometime, bro. https://t.co/7L9hytBZHz — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) August 23, 2022

3.

Shane here suggesting we should all have children just so we have something to do when we’re 40.

Jokes on you Shane, I’ve never been sexy or fun so it’ll be business as usual here. https://t.co/0cLcdSqLKC — Kenny Boyle Actor and Writer (@KennyIBoyle) August 23, 2022

4.

Folks are already dragging this guy for his lack of imagination of the various joys life can bring but personally I’d like to drag him for speaking as if children are objects intended to serve a purpose for their parents rather than full human beings in their own right. https://t.co/1nmNGu14J8 — Your Friendly Butch Anarchist (@butchanarchy) August 23, 2022

5.

It’s called reading. Look it up. https://t.co/0X5QLAy0Di — roxane gay (@rgay) August 23, 2022

6.

Weird to remember that if you wanted to do this in the days before Twitter, you actually had to travel to your local high street and then shuffle around with your trousers round your ankles for an hour while yelling “I’M AN IDIOT” and banging a dinner gong https://t.co/kx9wpbpghF — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) August 23, 2022

7.

Being a parent isn’t a substitute for a personality, Shane. https://t.co/aEp2PV2P5A — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 24, 2022

8.

spend any spare income on stupid shit for myself, obviously, like everyone will want to come to my house for the mini petting zoo in the garden https://t.co/k8DkXiqpcM — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 23, 2022

9.