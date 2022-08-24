A customer was mad about the price of chips in a cost of living crisis and the restaurant’s comeback said it all

Life

As nobody anywhere needs reminding – well, apart from Boris Johnson, maybe – we’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis with recent predictions suggesting inflation will hit as high as 18%.

We mention it after this exchange went viral on Reddit, a woman who complained about the cost of a large bag of chips at a local restaurant.

£3.90 for a large fries, apparently, and she really wasn’t happy about it, so the restaurant took the time to explain why.

‘Lady is mad over fries in a cost of living crisis,’ said Redditor EmSucksAtThis.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘When the hell did a large bag of chips from a chippy cost nearly £4? What potatoesss are they using for it to cost that, hahaha, Tesco potatoes ain’t even that expensive. ‘Nana Jan Must be rolling in it the jammy sod.’

And Nana Jan’s response.

‘Oh my gosh Kim, if only we were! You know the price of living has gone through the roof? You can’t even begin to imagine what it has done to businesses … ‘You know that energy cap? It’s ASTRONOMICAL for commercial properties. Wages have risen, along with everything else. ‘Do you know how much a large fries is from the well known fast food restaurants? £1.69 … you must be able to put 4/5 boxes of those into our large chips portion. The difference? Ours is actually potatoes … not frozen and processed. ‘I am so sorry you felt the need to write this status, but I can assure you hand on heart … there is no rolling in it due to a large fries begin £3.90.’

Beautifully put.

‘This is not hard to understand, Karen.’

WexfordHo

Although not all of the exchange travelled across borders.

‘What is jammy sod is my next google.’

StoneG “Jammy” means lucky. Think it’s a fairly northern saying. I’ve heard it used by my Scottish teacher before. ‘I assume you know what “sod” means, just a generic but light curse word. Like bastard. So, lucky bastard.’

Georgeasaurusrex ‘This, except I wouldn’t say its northern particularly. I’ve heard it all over the UK.’

o_oli

Source Reddit u/EmSucksAtThis