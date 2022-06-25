Simply 9 of the best comebacks that went viral this week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are nine of the best from the last seven days.

1. ‘Overreach of power’

(via)

2. ‘Turn on, tune in, switch off, buy a house’

Baby boomers have some advice for millennials struggling to buy a home: cancel the Netflix subscription and stop ordering takeaways

https://t.co/iLhEq7HzgW — The Times (@thetimes) June 13, 2022

You would have to cancel Netflix for 2,300 years to save enough to pay for the average home price in the US. https://t.co/5g928euOyS — Feminine Miss Geek (@femmissgeek) June 13, 2022

3. ‘That doesn’t mean what you think it means’

(via)

4. ‘Two words’

(via)

5. ‘No OnE wAnTs To WoRk!’

(via)

6. ‘Boebert does STUPID again’

(via)

7. ‘To infinity and … oh’

(via)

8. ‘I mean, same energy … who is Yinks?’

(via)

9. ‘On atheism’

(via)

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords