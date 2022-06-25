What is something harmless you were scared of as a child? – 19 nailbiters

Life

A Redditor named u/BlueberryJingle gave people a chance to exorcise some demons with this question –

What is something harmless you were scared of as a child?

There were thousands of answers, many repeated over and over, with some people even confessing to still holding onto their childhood fears.

We thought these 19 were well worth sharing.

1.

Spiders. I was (and still am) convinced they were out to get me after numerous encounters and unsuspecting “drop downs from the ceiling” right near my face.

MrYeaBuddy

melrosepl98

3.

The sound of the toilet flushing at my childhood house.

vessit12

4.

When I was really young, like 3 – 5 years old, I thought the vacuum would come to life at night and try to suck out my lungs while I slept. So, I insisted that the vacuum be kept in the basement, locked in a closet, because clearly it couldn’t climb two whole flights of stairs.

smokehidesstars

5.

Giraffes. Not because of what you think. I lost a fair amount of hearing due to a compilation with my tonsils, so when my dad tucked me in at night and said “I’ll close the window, wouldn’t want the draft to get you…” Well, you can assume what I heard.

SsjAndromeda

nojelloforme

7.

Worms, just worms.

Potential-Elk-6235

8.

Getting shoes for school. I had to get my foot measured and then try on shoes. That was it. I’d scream and cry and BEG my mum not to make me do it.

mustichooseausernam3

9.

My Grandpa’s dentures.

macaronsforeveryone

10.

Moustaches. Being a small child in the 80s was rough, man.

big_nothing_burger