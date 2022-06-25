Life

People are sharing their worst (and funniest) bad dates – 18 proper jaw-droppers

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2022

It all began when @dyerAndie shared this tale of a very bad date over on Twitter.

And just in case it’s tricky to read that extraordinary exchange in full …

And it prompted lots – and lots – of people to share their own tales of very bad dates.

We’ve read them all so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and these 18 are very funny and properly jaw-dropping.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2