This woman had a Jurassic warning for train drivers on Question Time – 13 apocalyptic comebacks

We’ve seen some – what’s the politest way of putting it? – interesting points and questions raised by members of the Question Time audience over the years.

There was this one, for instance, a few years back, the woman who changed her mind from Remain to Leave at the last minute because she saw a straight banana in the supermarket.

"I voted leave because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight." #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/o33QntEjEc — Davey 🇺🇦 (@davey) February 2, 2017

And this one, from last night’s edition of the BBC1 discussion show, might be the – not mess around here – the dumbest yet.

It’s a woman who turned the clock back 65 million years to make a point about the train strikes and rail union leader Mick Lynch – as you might imagine – had the perfect response.

Woman on question time says train drivers must adapt to technology because the dinosaurs didn’t and “look what happened to them” I’m howling pic.twitter.com/KlVSIcxEXT — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

And Mick Lynch wasn’t the only person who had the perfect comeback. It prompted some very funny responses on Twitter and here are 13 of the best.

1.

does she think they should have negotiated with the meteor — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 23, 2022

2.

Strike wouldn’t have helped with the meteor Ben — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

3.

Wise words for the RMT. If you don’t accept compulsory redundancies and a real-terms wage cut, an asteroid will wipe out human life on earth. pic.twitter.com/GjuZ1UlNyz — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 24, 2022

4.

Dinosaurs didn’t have a union. — ℍ ℂ (@HemlockCiao) June 23, 2022

5.

Renowned for having terrible rail services in the mesozoic era. — yerda (@MymateBoots) June 23, 2022

6.

I thought I was watching a Victoria Wood sketch. #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/PhzPNqeDYt — Miffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 23, 2022

7.

Crying at a stegosaurus leading collective bargaining against a big fuck off meteor. https://t.co/GZjQe834SM — Jon (@jonbir90) June 23, 2022

8.

She’d like to speak to the dinosaur manager pic.twitter.com/CRMt5nWpg0 — mnrrntt OBE & 65 others (@mnrrntt) June 24, 2022

9.

The dinosaurs should have taken that meteor to Acas. https://t.co/E0aU9D4udL — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) June 24, 2022

10.

That look after she thinks she’s dropping the mic on us by saying dinosaurs don’t exist 😂 https://t.co/a7oLGCosdS — David Preece (@davidpreece12) June 23, 2022

11.

Woman on #bbcqt compares the RMT to the dinosaurs. Mick Lynch points out the dinosaurs were around for a very long time. Woman says, "they're not with us now though, are they?" And you 100% get the impression maybe *she's* responsible for the disappearance of the dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/58t6lD3cQe — Rebecca Jules (@RebeccaJJules) June 23, 2022

12.

Oh my fucking lord. They walk amongst us. — Mark (@transcendtruant) June 23, 2022

13.

And, unfortunately, vote. — Gotta Have Faith (@Suz89841999) June 23, 2022

Come back T-Rex, all is forgiven.

Source Twitter @AvaSantina