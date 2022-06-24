Defeated Tory Helen Hurford took hilarious evasive action – 13 funniest responses

News

It’s fair to say it wasn’t a great night for Boris Johnson and the Conservative party in last night’s two by-elections. It wasn’t even a bad night. It was a disastrous night.

And it was particularly bad for Tory candidate Helen Hurford, who suffered a historic and humiliating defeat in Tiverton & Honiton in Devon, where the Conservatives suffered a record-breaking loss, losing the seat for the first time in around 130 years.

Just in case you’re not familiar with Helen Hurford’s work …

Ah yes… That’s what the people of Tiverton & Honiton need, Helen Hurford They need to be “listened to, very loudly” pic.twitter.com/xddKh31EXY — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 23, 2022

And it was so bad, in fact, that Hurford ended up doing this, according to LBC’s estimable correspondent, Theo Usherwood.

The Tory candidate Helen Hurford in the Tiverton by election has just locked herself in the dance studio at Crediton sports centre. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) June 24, 2022

And here are our favourite things people said about that.

1.

This might be my favourite tweet of the year. https://t.co/UdhmHCCJlB — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) June 24, 2022

2.

Party officials are asking why no fridge was made available https://t.co/uLHyiznjPS — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 24, 2022

3.

Riverdancing expressionlessly as the phone rings off the hook. https://t.co/5XmHxOvmhG — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 24, 2022

4.

Tiverton was Tory for over a century. The Cons had a 24,000 majority and it's not only been overturned but gone solidly Lib Dem by 6,144 votes. No wonder Helen Hurford is hiding. https://t.co/rVjDAvOOE4 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 24, 2022

5.

I see Victoria Wood's writing Twitter these days. https://t.co/Prk069l6FM — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 24, 2022

6.

Staring at her sallow reflection in the dance studio’s mirrored wall, the opening beats of Dancing on My Own begin to thrum. She wipes her eye. She raises her chin. Her body begins to move in time. The urgent shouts from outside the door fade to nothing. She is free. Ends. https://t.co/QfdEIzuRAv — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) June 24, 2022

7.

This is how Nadine Dorries will go down… https://t.co/pJW2YP4HPR — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈💙🚀 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) June 24, 2022

8.

Dance like nobody's voting for you https://t.co/yBnSgDupe7 — Laura Silver (@laurasilver_) June 24, 2022

9.

Hope she did something from Flashdance. https://t.co/hjPzlpzpDp — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) June 24, 2022

10.

There’s never a bad time to pop, lock it, and drop it https://t.co/I2VxxytTxI — Florence of Northumbria (@FlorenceHRScott) June 24, 2022

11.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you do democracy. https://t.co/foL09CcpOf — Abir Mukherjee (@radiomukhers) June 24, 2022

12.

Meanwhile in The Thick of It. https://t.co/1VvnOvaTQE — Back in Time West London (@OldLondonW14) June 24, 2022

13.

Helen's next job could be in ballet.

(She just doesn't know it yet) Rethink. Reskill. Reboot. https://t.co/DzAYaHdAqI — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) June 24, 2022

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @theousherwood