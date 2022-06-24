Putting a science sceptic hilariously straight – caveman style

Entertainment

We’ve all heard of evolution sceptics and creationists making wild statements about the ‘true’ age of the Earth, and how the giant bones ended up in the ground*.

*Planted there to fool people into believing in dinosaurs, apparently.

from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat

We’re not sure exactly where podcasters Rory Farrell and Mal Clay stand on the scepticism spectrum, but if this clip is any indication, about 10 giant strides beyond “You’re havin’ a laugh, mate.”

TikToker Rocky Retrograde listened to their terrible take, and kindly explained it in terms they could understand – caveman style.

That sounds about right. People loved it, liking it more than a million times in four days and leaving comments like these.

A fellow cave scientist added this –

And a lot of people said this –

Rocky continued the #cavemanscience with this very clear explanation of evolution.

Darwin would be proud.

Go and give Rocky Retrograde a follow, so you don’t miss any lessons.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Are M&S trolling creationists by selling dinosaur Easter eggs?

Source Rocky Retrograde Image Screengrab