Politics

Nadine Dorries wanged on about ‘World War 11’ and the mockery was merciless

Poke Staff. Updated June 24th, 2022

The only thing that could make the Conservatives’ most unfortunate by-election defeats any better would be a comedic response from culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

And the good news – yet more good news – was that Boris Johnson’s number one superfan didn’t disappoint.

Here’s what Dorries had to say about last night’s Tory ballot box humiliation in a (mercifully) short thread on Twitter.

It was all going so well – kind of – until the very end and the mockery was simply merciless. And hugely entertaining.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @NadineDorries