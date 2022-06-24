Nadine Dorries wanged on about ‘World War 11’ and the mockery was merciless

Politics

The only thing that could make the Conservatives’ most unfortunate by-election defeats any better would be a comedic response from culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

I'm just worried about what Nadine Dorries is going to do — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 24, 2022

And the good news – yet more good news – was that Boris Johnson’s number one superfan didn’t disappoint.

Here’s what Dorries had to say about last night’s Tory ballot box humiliation in a (mercifully) short thread on Twitter.

1/3 Last night was a reminder that we must be relentless in cracking on with the job of delivering. Under @BorisJohnson we are massively investing in digital infrastructure which is accelerating growth and employment in our rapidly expanding tech sectors. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

2/3 However, History tells us how useless by election results are as an indication of absolutely anything at all. Margaret Thatcher would not have won 3 GEs and would have served for a very short time as PM if some of the claims I’ve heard today were based on a shred of substance — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

3/3 This gov will remain relentlessly focused and continue to deliver for people during a post pandemic, mid-war, global cost of living challenge which no Prime Minister or gov has faced the likes of since WW11. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 24, 2022

It was all going so well – kind of – until the very end and the mockery was simply merciless. And hugely entertaining.

1.

World War what https://t.co/P2gOYox2l4 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 24, 2022

2.

Nadine Dorries fought and died in eleven world wars for our freedom. Have to respect that. — The Great Keithulhu (@joejglenton) June 24, 2022

3.

Nadine Dorries is so upset with the result she’s gone through nine world wars in her head pic.twitter.com/PcwG2jHUle — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2022

4.

Nadine Dorries and World War 11 are trending because the Culture Secretary is an idiot. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) June 24, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorries thinks there have been more World Wars than Fast and Furious films. Wonder which one was her favourite. pic.twitter.com/FJuBSgmDMY — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 24, 2022

6.

Nadine Dorries thinks we’ve had 11 World Wars. Apparently she also refuses to watch The Matrix as she’s not seen Matri, Matrii, Matriii, Matriv, Matrv, Matrvi, Matrvii or Matrviii. pic.twitter.com/5p93PlOvUa — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 24, 2022

7.

Not Nadine Dorries typing world war 11 instead of world war II pic.twitter.com/esVuSbkR3f — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | =🦋 (@eds_afterglow) June 24, 2022

8.

My favourite was WW8. It had a bit of everything – a few tears, a few laughs. https://t.co/9zGW0wJLKe — Jennifer Grant 🚜 (@SilenceInPolish) June 24, 2022

9.

We were all waiting for the Shit Nadine Dorries Tweet and it turned out to be even more spectacularly batshit than expected. World War 11, I'm obsessed. https://t.co/SfJ4BdLpWx — Alex (@alexlduffy) June 24, 2022

10.

World War 11, did I miss 3-10? https://t.co/mIzMsjJlcD — Jack Hardy 🇺🇦 (@jackh670) June 24, 2022

11.

Never, in the field of human history, have so few fuckwits uttered so much unmitigated bullshit. https://t.co/jUJDcTfx4U — Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) June 24, 2022

12.

13.

Do I need to have seen the previous world wars before seeing World War 11? https://t.co/rTLK4GUkRI — Ryan (@RyanA____) June 24, 2022

14.

World War Eleven. Fucking hell, I must have dozed off missed a load, best head to the library and do some reading up. https://t.co/xWrFRmCo14 — Nick Stone (@typejunky) June 24, 2022

15.

Good golly, I fell asleep and missed nine World Wars. Extraordinary. https://t.co/601p3L6BBF — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 24, 2022

16.

17.

