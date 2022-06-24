News

Mick Lynch vaporising this Home Office minister on Question Time is a very satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2022

Rail union leader Mick Lynch has been busy owning all-comers this week and Thursday night’s Question Time on BBC1 was no exception.

Lynch has taken down a fair few presenters in the last few days but it wasn’t QT host Fiona Bruce this time but Tory MP and Home Office minister Rachel Maclean.

Discussing the train dispute that has brought large parts of the country’s public transport system to a standstill, Maclean said a guarantee had been made that there would be no compulsory redundancies.

Lynch asked her to read out the bit of rail bosses’ proposal that said that, and, well, this happened.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Femi_Sorry