Mick Lynch vaporising this Home Office minister on Question Time is a very satisfying watch

Rail union leader Mick Lynch has been busy owning all-comers this week and Thursday night’s Question Time on BBC1 was no exception.

Lynch has taken down a fair few presenters in the last few days but it wasn’t QT host Fiona Bruce this time but Tory MP and Home Office minister Rachel Maclean.

Discussing the train dispute that has brought large parts of the country’s public transport system to a standstill, Maclean said a guarantee had been made that there would be no compulsory redundancies.

Lynch asked her to read out the bit of rail bosses’ proposal that said that, and, well, this happened.

Mick Lynch: We need a written guarantee of no compulsory redundancy. Tory Rachel Maclean: They already have! It’s here in this letter. Mick Lynch: No it’s not. Rachel Maclean: *Reads out letter that doesn’t guarantee anything.*#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/nTbXoDMlMZ — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 23, 2022

Ooof.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

“It doesn’t say what you said it said” MICKKKK — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

He must be on one of the longest kill streaks in recent memory — Gremlinho (@GremlinofGanja) June 23, 2022

this is cold blooded murder and it is DELICIOUS https://t.co/RX8naJHIg0 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 23, 2022

The way Mick Lynch looks relaxed while Tories and presenters shout over him, then calmly delivers a killer line is masterful. What a hero. — Sparklecreek (@sparklecreek) June 24, 2022

On the very few occasions lynch was allowed to speak he was articulate and informative. Thats why he was shouted down and hardly allowed to finish a sentence.

Boy oh boy fiona bruce knows who butters her bread. — Tel. (@Jj197070) June 23, 2022

Nothing to see here- just Mick Lynch devouring Rachael Maclean @redditchrachel “It doesn’t say what you said it said” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/MYhR4mj9cC — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) June 23, 2022

Loving how animated people get around him and its like he’s on the couch scratching his plums ….micks the man👍 — KEVIN R (@KEVR66) June 23, 2022

So what did we learn on #bbcqt ?

Mick Lynch wants no compulsory redundancies.

Rachel Maclean says she has a letter that network rail guarantees no compulsory redundancies. Turns out, letter doesn’t guarantee no compulsory redundancies. — Craig (@CraigH0151) June 23, 2022

Mick Lynch is at it again. He’s absolutely *bodied* the Tories’ Home Office minister. pic.twitter.com/jXNik2lDxj — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

To conclude …

Mick Lynch is fast becoming a legend in his lifetime. https://t.co/ZovU8VvwEw — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) June 23, 2022

Source Twitter @Femi_Sorry