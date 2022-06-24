Jacob Rees-Mogg finally found a Brexit benefit and it’s down the Dartford Tunnel – 17 funniest (and most furious) responses

News

As Brexit Opportunities minister, Jacob-Rees Mogg has been charged by Boris Johnson with tallying up all the many benefits of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

And the good news is, he’s found one!

Slightly less uplifting – depending on your priorities, obviously – is that he found it down the Dartford Tunnel under the River Thames between Kent and Essex.

And we hesitate to suggest you should listen to Rees-Mogg, but stick with this minute or so from LBC, talking to journalist @rachaelvenables. It’s worth it.

“If you go through the Dartford Tunnel…we’ve got very funny numbers, and this is all because of an EU regulation.” Jacob Rees-Mogg reflects on “ridiculous” EU laws he is happy to see scrapped. pic.twitter.com/32jI3SONRq — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2022

And it’s not just the bit about the Dartford Tunnel that had people hollering into next year.

Here are the funniest – and most furious – things people said about it.

1.

I'm not saying the government doesn't know what it actually wants to do with Brexit, but Jacob Rees-Mogg says his top priority is changing the emergency exit signs inside the Dartford Tunnel. pic.twitter.com/7AiRWHiieF — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 24, 2022

2.

the search for Brexit benefits is going worse than you possibly imagined pic.twitter.com/FwQCyyUfOn — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 24, 2022

3.

Why do people want to talk about partygate instead of all the ingenuous plans the Tories have to fix the economy. https://t.co/ib8Xm1ETmH — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 24, 2022

4.

Ludicrous that this is the best example he can find. But far worse is the woeful ignorance of his question, "if equipment is safe and works why does it need product-specific regulation?", apparently not grasping that regulation is what ensures & informs that it's safe and works. https://t.co/WKVxGEfzDM — Chris Grey 🇺🇦 (@chrisgreybrexit) June 24, 2022

5.

He is insane. Properly insane. This supposed ‘saving’ is utterly dwarfed by the cost of all this idiocy. Britain is a pantomime. pic.twitter.com/4eG0FfY84d — Brendan May (@bmay) June 24, 2022

6.

This seems laughable, but it's actually staggering. And really kind of tragic. These bumbling fucking morons and their idiotic, backward-looking project. What a colossal waste of human energy and potential. Vandals wrapped in Union Flags twatting about with the levers of power. https://t.co/dqZphKRvDn — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 24, 2022

7.

British people struggling with the cost of living and relying on food banks will be massively relieved that Rees-Mogg will update the emergency exit signs in the Dartford tunnel. Tories are delivering for the British peoples. https://t.co/eGE9TAcKga — 🇪🇺Dan Hannan Unelected Bureaucrat🇪🇺 (parody) (@DanielHannanNot) June 24, 2022

8.

How it started: Brexit will allow us to repeal harmful regulations, unleashing trillions into the UK economy. How it’s going: it looks like we can now change the emergency signs in Dartford tunnel from being in metres to yards. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 24, 2022

9.