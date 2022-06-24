News

Jacob Rees-Mogg finally found a Brexit benefit and it’s down the Dartford Tunnel – 17 funniest (and most furious) responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2022

As Brexit Opportunities minister, Jacob-Rees Mogg has been charged by Boris Johnson with tallying up all the many benefits of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

And the good news is, he’s found one!

Slightly less uplifting – depending on your priorities, obviously – is that he found it down the Dartford Tunnel under the River Thames between Kent and Essex.

And we hesitate to suggest you should listen to Rees-Mogg, but stick with this minute or so from LBC, talking to journalist @rachaelvenables. It’s worth it.

And it’s not just the bit about the Dartford Tunnel that had people hollering into next year.

Here are the funniest – and most furious – things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2