This homophobic right-wing commentator’s Lightyear tantrum got him owned to infinity and beyond – 15 savage favourites

Disney’s Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear, has been bringing the homophobes out in force due to a brief moment of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Lightyear really got banned in 14 countries over this 1-second gay kiss. Homophobes are so pathetic it's kinda funny pic.twitter.com/ahs1KQyzm0 — dyslexic heaux (@dxhoex) June 19, 2022

Countries boycotting the animated adventure include UAE, Indonesia, Oman and China. Disney initially cut the kiss after complaints and requests, but its own employees rebelled and demanded its reinstatement.

Even where the film isn’t banned, it has still been causing some controversy, as this poster from the US shows.

89er Theater in Kingfisher, Oklahoma is paying someone to fast forward through the same sex kiss in Lightyear pic.twitter.com/wXYIf8o9Vt — Frances Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) June 20, 2022

The outrage is clearly bigotry, or the same people would have called out Disney many times over.

ppl angry at a gay kiss scene in #Lightyear but this scene is fine pic.twitter.com/8w9m87z3aU — chev 🦇⚧ (@bigbatplant) June 17, 2022

I'm sure Republicans that are upset a lesbian couple kiss in "Lightyear" are equally as concerned that in "The Great Mouse Detective" a mouse performs a strip show and sings a song called "Let Me Be Good to You" while a bunch of mice get drunk on beer. pic.twitter.com/lYKXf5vg4e — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 15, 2022

And let’s not dwell on the princes going around kissing sleeping women – or those they believe to be dead.

In fact, the American Christian Right have been very vocal about its displeasure at the lesbian couple’s presence in a children’s film, like this mini rant from right-wing commentator, author and favourite of Donald Trump, Nick Adams.

Mr. Adams must have read Marx’ Das Kapital follow-up, ‘Gay Tips to Destroy Capitalism’.

Needless to say, Twitter owned him – to infinity and beyond.

Is this just about the almost entirely off screen gay relationship that has a single blink and you'll miss it kiss? What an extraordinarily fragile snowflake this guy is. Also, why does his Buzz Lightyear toy have genitals? https://t.co/zZ6IMb3vJw — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 23, 2022

May have nodded off during the scene where Karl Marx took Buzz Lightyear’s testicles https://t.co/cHRY6hL63d — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 23, 2022

Astronauts of the World Unite, You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Scrotums — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 23, 2022

The Right: Why are the Left so hysterical? Facts don't care about your feelings!!!! Also The Right: They castrated Buzz Lightyear in the name of Marxism. https://t.co/3SQjnoTjwk — Corey (@soper_mr) June 23, 2022

Just wait until he discovers Ken dolls https://t.co/YtnUmqGOQ8 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 23, 2022

I've been on the internet since the late 90s. I'm a veteran of the SA forums. No joke, I genuinely think that "They castrated Buzz Lightyear in the name of Marxism" is the stupidest fucking sentence I've ever read. https://t.co/UX7YokI921 — Old Man Guffo (@PixelGuff) June 23, 2022

they must have cut that scene for the UK release https://t.co/qRQRqHGVZ2 — In Context Stefan Mohamed (@stefmowords) June 23, 2022

