This homophobic right-wing commentator’s Lightyear tantrum got him owned to infinity and beyond – 15 savage favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2022

Disney’s Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear, has been bringing the homophobes out in force due to a brief moment of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Countries boycotting the animated adventure include UAE, Indonesia, Oman and China. Disney initially cut the kiss after complaints and requests, but its own employees rebelled and demanded its reinstatement.

Even where the film isn’t banned, it has still been causing some controversy, as this poster from the US shows.

The outrage is clearly bigotry, or the same people would have called out Disney many times over.

And let’s not dwell on the princes going around kissing sleeping women – or those they believe to be dead.

Kiss GIFfrom Snow White GIFs

In fact, the American Christian Right have been very vocal about its displeasure at the lesbian couple’s presence in a children’s film, like this mini rant from right-wing commentator, author and favourite of Donald Trump, Nick Adams.

Mr. Adams must have read Marx’ Das Kapital follow-up, ‘Gay Tips to Destroy Capitalism’.

Needless to say, Twitter owned him – to infinity and beyond.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

