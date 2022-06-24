Take this alternative hydration tip with a pinch of salt

Life

When u/Revealed_Jailor chose to post this screenshot to Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, they made the right decision.

Just look at the state of it.

While he’s not wrong that foods help with hydration, a high sugar content actually causes dehydration – and no doctor is ever going to suggest a high-fat, high-sugar alternative to a drink of water.

Reddit users were pretty cold towards the suggestion.

Watermelon, cucumber, lots of foods have plenty of water. But ice cream??? Hmmmmm.

Infamous-Werewolf196

Yes, you need electrolytes to rehydrate, but you ABSOLUTELY need water to rehydrate.

Mr_Abobo

It’s why all the cyclists in the Tour de France put milk in their water bottles. The real elite climbers like heavy cream.

kingbee43

“No medical crap or science” = “Don’t confuse me with facts!”

Swampwolf42

You don’t need no hydration after a water buffalo… it’s right there in their name.

Writing_Gods Didn’t you read the post, you still need hydration from a water buffalo, it’s the ice cream buffalo where you don’t.

Jake123194

Humans are made up of 90% ice cream.

Thedankielamba

“People may call this shitty wook advice.” Yeah, cause it is.

skrrt_reynolds

Don’t drink water, eat ice cream instead to keep hydrated. Source: Ben and Jerry

EddieLobster

Hydrate – verb – cause to absorb ice cream It checks out guys.

DONT-EVEN-TRIP-DAWG

Ice cream has a shit load of salt in it so too much can actually dehydrate you.

zippypunched

A Redditor named u/drolikemine had a question.

Are we getting dumber or are dumb people getting louder?

We can’t rule out the possibility that it’s both.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This advert from 1971 has some seriously bad diet advice

Source r/Facepalm Image karatara on Pexels