Now that’s what you call a swing and a miss

The Most Spectacular Sporting Fail of the Day has to be this, shared on r/funny by u/ToddleOffNow.

Probably not one to watch for the Women’s PGA Championship. Cirque du Soleil …possibly.

We enjoyed these reactions.

This is why we need to stop the golf. It is a hazard on our society. The golf wants only to hurt us.

19DucksInAWolfSuit

Happy Gilmore vibes.

turbulent_toad

Why golf shoes are a thing.

stupdusrnams

What the fuck even was that? The leg thing!

ceeKayNine2

I accidentally let the 5-iron slip out of my hands once at the range. That was about the worst walk of shame ever.

JimmyJazz1971

u/lampshadedaisy had a possible explanation.

What is out of frame is the tequila cart.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab