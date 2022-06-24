Now that’s what you call a swing and a miss
The Most Spectacular Sporting Fail of the Day has to be this, shared on r/funny by u/ToddleOffNow.
Probably not one to watch for the Women’s PGA Championship. Cirque du Soleil …possibly.
We enjoyed these reactions.
This is why we need to stop the golf. It is a hazard on our society. The golf wants only to hurt us.
19DucksInAWolfSuit
Happy Gilmore vibes.
turbulent_toad
Why golf shoes are a thing.
stupdusrnams
What the fuck even was that? The leg thing!
ceeKayNine2
I accidentally let the 5-iron slip out of my hands once at the range. That was about the worst walk of shame ever.
JimmyJazz1971
u/lampshadedaisy had a possible explanation.
What is out of frame is the tequila cart.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab