News

A former Brexit minister put a positive spin on the Tories’ historic by-election losses and was mocked into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2022

So exactly how bad were Thursday night’s by-election results for Boris Johnson and the Conservative party? It wasn’t just the double loss, it was the scale of the loss.

This is what happened in Devon.

And it wasn’t much better further north.

Except former Brexit minister David (now Lord) Frost was seeing the upside in these catastrophic numbers for the Conservative party and fortunately for everyone involved, he shared his big thoughts on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Trebles all round!

Although it’s fair to say not everyone bought the case that Frost was making (not least because he managed to tag the wrong Labour Party – the one in Ireland – in his tweet).

And here are our 13 favourite other things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And if you’re still not convinced then this bloke said this about it.

Case closed.

Although, in the interests of fairness and all that, Frost later added a PS or two.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @DavidGHFrost