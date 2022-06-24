Twitter

25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated June 24th, 2022

The weather hasn’t been the most reliable this week, as you probably realised when you left the house wearing beach shorts and carrying an umbrella, wellies and a raincoat.

What has been reliable is the standard of funny tweets – and these 25 are up there with the best.

If you like them, give them a retweet and follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2