25 favourite funny tweets of the week

The weather hasn’t been the most reliable this week, as you probably realised when you left the house wearing beach shorts and carrying an umbrella, wellies and a raincoat.

What has been reliable is the standard of funny tweets – and these 25 are up there with the best.

If you like them, give them a retweet and follow.

1.

not saying we’ve time travelled to the 1970s but inflation is going through the roof, there’s a heatwave, Russia and the West are at loggerheads and *Kate Bush* is top of the charts — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 18, 2022

2.

1939 to 1945 mate. pic.twitter.com/5nTXHQTSoF — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 20, 2022

3.

I wonder if the inventor of paper straws ever considered that they would be in prolonged contact with liquid. — Jordan Arthur Thomson (@jthomsonPHIL) June 17, 2022

4.

When I'm dragged into going out with friends or family. pic.twitter.com/jAfjdSS54X — Paul {Atreides} Wood (@SuperRetroid) June 18, 2022

5.

I didn't realise until today's walk around Peebles that I could have a favourite road sign. pic.twitter.com/gsxmsjPMuh — Danny Bate (@DannyBate4) June 19, 2022

6.

People use the term lab rat pejoratively even though there is probably no finer life than one dedicated to solving puzzles and eating cheeses. — Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) June 19, 2022

7.

8.

this seems like a good place to leave a LEGO – toddlers — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) June 19, 2022

9.

Dad: You spent $750 for a college class on human anatomy? Do you think we’re MADE OF MONEY??

Me: Not anymore — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) June 19, 2022

10.

In the 60's, it took a team of ten people four days, and a computer the size of a room, just to slide into someone's DMs. pic.twitter.com/OMMFwT7MDA — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 20, 2022

11.

seems like a lot of you are having really bad airbnb experiences. i'll let you in on a little secret: hotels are incredible. clean towels on demand. your bed made for you daily. no messaging back and forth with a guy who keeps vaguely threatening you and assigning you chores. — haley (@haleyp) June 20, 2022

12.