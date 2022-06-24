17 instantly recognisable lines from iconic films – sort of

Entertainment

Actor Matthew Marsden asked film fans on Twitter to get their thinking caps on and answer this question.

It was a question with potential for a great many answers –

Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore. Say hello to my little friend. Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape.

All conjure up clear images of iconic films – as did these responses to the question.

How about one of the most famous ones: https://t.co/rAERIDx4lr pic.twitter.com/hNXAjXNRHT — TD 🌎🌏🌍 (@DjuricTine) June 21, 2022

Not everyone took it so seriously, though, and we enjoyed the joke answers even more than the real quotes.

1.



Via

Image

2.

There's six samurai over there, oh here's another one. https://t.co/dq002dOJqC — Bill™ (@ThaiBill2) June 21, 2022

3.

"That's far too many spiders for someone like me who suffers with arachnophobia!" https://t.co/pm0purPHtU — Darren (@RadioDarrenFM) June 21, 2022

4.

“This is quite a war up here in these stars”

“Yes, it gives me a new hope” https://t.co/Ma6uAu0bS3 — Zorro P Freely (@banalyst) June 21, 2022

5.



Via

Image

6.

'Look over there, it's Jaws the really big killing shark' https://t.co/g2kqgjAbEY — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) June 22, 2022

7.

LOOK AT ALL THOSE FUCKING ZULUS FUCK ME THERE'S LOADS OF THEM! https://t.co/8DPxFRDIpR — Jesus has Jlatty Pubes (@HisHolyLord) June 21, 2022

8.

"That falcon you've got Mr Spade, from Malta is it?" https://t.co/61aGfCYrTZ — Ian Cann 🏳️‍🌈 (@thebeercolonel) June 22, 2022

9.