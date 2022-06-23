Turns out Sudocrem has to respond to every mention on Twitter and it got very funny, very quickly
Any parent (and indeed, lots of non-parents) will be familar with Sudocrem, the over the counter cream which is used to treat nappy rash, among other things.
We mention it after @AngelaHaggerty referenced it in a joke on Twitter …
… and this happened.
Not only did Angela’s exchange go viral, it prompted lots of other people to do something similar – and Sudocreme responded every single time.
Here’s just a flavour of the chaos that broke loose …
1.
2.
3.
Hey @sudocrem what ratio of sudo to crem should I use to help the festering wound of bigotry that is the UK media and political landscape heal up nicely? https://t.co/u9qZf9sHd1
— sudocrem expert (@notCursedE) June 23, 2022
4.
5.
Opinion was divided over whether it was a Twitter bot doing the replies on behalf of @sudocrem or a most put upon social media person. Either way, it made for a very funny read.
I'll put a wee bit sudocrem on that tweet, sort it right out. pic.twitter.com/J1fhmKYaqq
— Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) June 22, 2022
And here are just a few of the other things people were saying about it.
Laughed out loud because in this house Sudocrem fixes EVERYTHING. I don't even look at what the kids are complaining about, I just throw an always-within-easy-reach tub at them 🤣 https://t.co/KEzQbrph6a
— N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) June 23, 2022
I like to think @sudocrem’s social team is LOVING this today. pic.twitter.com/BrDaosnC61
— Rich Leigh (@RichLeighPR) June 23, 2022
Loving this thread of sudocream jokes that Sudocream social media is obliged to respond to earnestly. Seriously that shit solves everything. https://t.co/vDa33n6IdC
— Jesse Adams Stein (@jesseadamsstein) June 23, 2022
Pizza also won’t help sadly.
Not legally obliged to tell you. Admin just wanted to join the Sudocrem party.
— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 23, 2022
Imagine running a twitter account that's "obliged" to do anything at all about what happens here. You'd go mad in a week.
— Pete Alex Harris 🦡🚢 🚀👻 (@ScavengerEthic) June 23, 2022
I don't use Sudocrem.
I prefer Aldi's own brand: Pseudocrem.
— Hugh Osborne (@HughRSOsborne) June 23, 2022
Source Twitter @AngelaHaggerty