Turns out Sudocrem has to respond to every mention on Twitter and it got very funny, very quickly

Any parent (and indeed, lots of non-parents) will be familar with Sudocrem, the over the counter cream which is used to treat nappy rash, among other things.

We mention it after @AngelaHaggerty referenced it in a joke on Twitter …

… and this happened.

Not only did Angela’s exchange go viral, it prompted lots of other people to do something similar – and Sudocreme responded every single time.

Here’s just a flavour of the chaos that broke loose …

Hey @sudocrem what ratio of sudo to crem should I use to help the festering wound of bigotry that is the UK media and political landscape heal up nicely? https://t.co/u9qZf9sHd1 — sudocrem expert (@notCursedE) June 23, 2022

Opinion was divided over whether it was a Twitter bot doing the replies on behalf of @sudocrem or a most put upon social media person. Either way, it made for a very funny read.

I'll put a wee bit sudocrem on that tweet, sort it right out. pic.twitter.com/J1fhmKYaqq — Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) June 22, 2022

And here are just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

Laughed out loud because in this house Sudocrem fixes EVERYTHING. I don't even look at what the kids are complaining about, I just throw an always-within-easy-reach tub at them 🤣 https://t.co/KEzQbrph6a — N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) June 23, 2022

I like to think @sudocrem’s social team is LOVING this today. pic.twitter.com/BrDaosnC61 — Rich Leigh (@RichLeighPR) June 23, 2022

Loving this thread of sudocream jokes that Sudocream social media is obliged to respond to earnestly. Seriously that shit solves everything. https://t.co/vDa33n6IdC — Jesse Adams Stein (@jesseadamsstein) June 23, 2022

Pizza also won’t help sadly. Not legally obliged to tell you. Admin just wanted to join the Sudocrem party. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 23, 2022

Imagine running a twitter account that's "obliged" to do anything at all about what happens here. You'd go mad in a week. — Pete Alex Harris 🦡🚢 🚀👻 (@ScavengerEthic) June 23, 2022

I don't use Sudocrem. I prefer Aldi's own brand: Pseudocrem. — Hugh Osborne (@HughRSOsborne) June 23, 2022

Source Twitter @AngelaHaggerty