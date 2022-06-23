Twitter

Turns out Sudocrem has to respond to every mention on Twitter and it got very funny, very quickly

Poke Staff. Updated June 23rd, 2022

Any parent (and indeed, lots of non-parents) will be familar with Sudocrem, the over the counter cream which is used to treat nappy rash, among other things.

We mention it after @AngelaHaggerty referenced it in a joke on Twitter …

… and this happened.

Not only did Angela’s exchange go viral, it prompted lots of other people to do something similar – and Sudocreme responded every single time.

Here’s just a flavour of the chaos that broke loose …

Opinion was divided over whether it was a Twitter bot doing the replies on behalf of @sudocrem or a most put upon social media person. Either way, it made for a very funny read.

And here are just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

